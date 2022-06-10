Showcase of unique cathodic electrodeposition coating (CED) and quench Polish quench (QPQ) capabilities

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group entity, HALCON, is marking its first appearance at the Middle East Coatings Show Dubai, and is set to exhibit an advanced range of turnkey manufacturing solutions.

HALCON, a regional developer and producer of autonomous and unmanned systems in defence, aerospace and beyond, will be showcasing their Special Manufacturing Division. Equipped with the latest technology, the division provides state-of-the-art CNC machining, surface treatment, coating, and printed circuit board (PCB) assembly solutions.

The stand will highlight HALCON’s extensive coating and surface treatment options, including cathodic electrodeposition coating, chromate conversion type II, anodizing type II and type III, alkaline zinc plating, manganese phosphating, passivation, QPQ, and advanced paint booth.

HALCON Chief Executive Officer, Saeed Al Mansoori, said: “In keeping with the objectives of the UAE’s Industry 4.0 agenda, HALCON aims to bring high precision manufacturing capabilities to various sectors of the economy. We seek to attract all types of businesses however our unique surface treatment, PCB and machining capabilities, coupled with high levels of production, are particularly appealing to the defence, aerospace, and automotive industries.”

The stand will demonstrate how HALCON utilises advanced digital integration for its end-to-end manufacturing and coating of micro to large and complex components. With an unmatched level of security at its premises in Tawazun Industrial Park, high automation levels, dynamic and flexible processes are used to tailor solutions to the requirements of the customer.

HALCON will also highlight their modern PCB facility’s capabilities. The smart factory handles board assembly, system integration, quality assurance testing and utilises IPC Class 3 to manufacture PCBs used in the defence and aerospace industry.

Al Mansoori added, “Our experienced engineers and shop floor control system provide a data rich environment that stands out in the UAE. We believe HALCON will be distinct at the Middle East Coatings Show for its remarkable manufacturing quality and potential.”

The Middle East Coatings Show Dubai is the region’s largest live gathering for the coatings industry and is the only trade event of its kind in the Middle East. The event is running from the 14 -16 June at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and has been connecting global buyers and suppliers in the coatings industry for 29 years.

Attendees of the Middle East Coatings Show Dubai can visit HALCON at stand 1C20.