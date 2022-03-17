Abu Dhabi, UAE: BEACON RED, an advanced defence solutions provider that tackles complex national security threats, today announces their participation in the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC), where they will feature an interactive engagement booth and highlight their cyber security advisory services. Additionally, Eric Eifert, Executive Director for Cyber Advisory Services, will present on crowd source vulnerability disclosure and bug bounty programs.

The event will run from 21 to 23 March at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and will highlight leading cyber technical companies. Participants visiting the BEACON RED engagement booth may take part in sample psychological assessment games from their People Analytics offerings.

Speaking on their participation, BEACON RED CEO Mauricio De Almeida said, “As BEACON RED continues to make strides in fortifying the GCC cyber security sector through new partnerships and capabilities, we are thrilled to be participating in this key cyber technology exhibition. We especially look forward to showcasing our unconventional solutions in a distinct way, offering new opportunities to uniquely engage with our attendees and exhibitors in real time.”

GISEC is the Arab world’s largest and most impactful cyber security event, and welcomes more government decision-makers and solution buyers than any other tech security event in the region. GISEC provides BEACON RED the opportunity to feature their latest disruptive solutions and capabilities, positioning themselves on the leading edge of cyber technology.

GIESEC attendees can visit BEACON RED at stand B5.

With scope to develop and instruct within innumerable national security and intelligence disciplines, BEACON RED provides advanced solutions to national security threats through transformative people, processes and technology.

BEACON RED is part of the Electronic Warfare & Intelligence cluster of EDGE, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.