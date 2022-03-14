Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group has concluded its successful participation at the World Defense Show (WDS 2022), which was held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As the region’s largest advanced technology company for defence and beyond, EDGE enjoyed a major presence at the event, with the signing of key strategic partnership agreements, visits of several dignitaries to its booth, as well as a cutting-edge displays of the latest military and defence products and solutions.



During the four-day show, EDGE unveiled a host of new products launched through several of its entities.. WiFinder, a sophisticated situational awareness product for counter-terrorism, and ActiveCell, a tactical cellular network analyser, are the latest members of SIGN4L’s homeland security solutions that provide a decisive advantage to law enforcement, government and security organisations. Also introduced at the event was the new Rabdan ambulance, a variant of the Rabdan 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle supplied by AL JASOOR, which is uniquely designed to provide off-road mobility and a high level of protection to military medics on ambulatory missions in high-threat environments.



On day three of the inaugural exhibition, NIMR signed a landmark manufacturing licensing agreement with Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI),a first-of-its-kind military industries deal between Saudi Arabian and Emirati companies. Under the terms of the deal, NIMR will transfer technology and boost SAMI’s domestic industrial capabilities, enabling the production of the combat-proven JAIS 4x4 vehicle in Saudi Arabia.



Showcasing the productive synergies and benefits of interoperability within EDGE Group, AL TAIF also signed a deal with NIMR to design and deliver 413 power distribution units (PDU) for their series of armoured vehicles.



Commenting on the participation, Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: “We are pleased that our participation at WDS 2022 was a remarkable success allowing us to reach new milestones in our evolution as a leading advanced technology and defence player on the global stage.



“The exhibition offered us an excellent platform to showcase our homegrown innovations and gain meaningful insights into new and emerging trends in the world of defence. The strategic agreements we signed at the show will support the UAE’s efforts in fostering important economic partnerships and building a sustainable and diversified, high value-added economy.”



EDGE Group showcased its cutting-edge military products, systems, and technologies, spread across its land systems, autonomous systems, electronic warfare, small arms and precision munitions divisions during the show.