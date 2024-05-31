Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) successfully concluded its workshop titled ‘Educational Leadership for School and Teacher Leaders’, in collaboration with the National Institute of Education (NIE) Singapore. The workshop engaged educational leaders in the UAE in discussions on innovative and creative responses to the complexities of modern educational environments.

Led by esteemed speaker Pak Tee Ng, Associate Dean of Leadership Learning at NIE, the session focused on identifying new areas of hope and growth within education and discussed how these can be nurtured amidst global disruptions. Participants gained insights into the Singapore education system, engaging in discussions on critical leadership approaches that are designed to balance continuity and change to enhance the effectiveness of educational practices in schools and classrooms.

Dr. May AlTaee, Vice Chancellor at ECAE, said, "At ECAE, we recognize the pivotal role that educational leaders play in shaping the future of learning. Our mission has always been to foster a collaborative environment that encourages continuous innovation and improvement in educational practices. This workshop provided a unique platform for school leaders to reflect on their practices, gain new insights, and collaborate with industry peers. It offered an opportunity to not only drive positive change within their respective institutions but also align with broader educational transformations that ECAE aims to support across the UAE."

The workshop, designed for school leadership, including middle management and above, attracted 63 participants from the Emirates School Education (ESE) leadership, facilitated through ECAE’s ongoing partnership with ESE. The agenda covered both theoretical insights and practical applications, with a focus on adaptive leadership and innovative teaching methodologies.

Through an interactive online platform, participants were able to exchange ideas, share experiences, and explore diverse perspectives on educational leadership. The session also delved into alternative leadership perspectives that could more effectively meet the dynamic changes within the education sector.

By fostering dialogue and collaboration among educational leaders, ECAE aims to empower participants to drive meaningful transformation within their schools and communities.

About ECAE:

Established in 2007, the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) is at the forefront of higher education in the United Arab Emirates. As a leading academic institution, the College's primary mission is to empower educators and cultivate education leaders who are committed to transforming the educational sector. The ECAE prioritizes lifelong learning and continuous development through specialized academic programs, equipping educators with the necessary skills and knowledge needed. Our innovative curricula, and programs are designed to foster a flexible education system adapted to the demands of the present and future, providing the education sector with qualified national educators while contributing to Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and the UAE Vision 2071.

