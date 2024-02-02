Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& enterprise has announced that it is the official Host Partner for the upcoming International Data Corporation (IDC) Middle East CIO Summit 2024.

Taking place in Dubai on February 21-22 under the theme 'The Future of IT: Rethinking Digitalisation for an AI Everywhere World', the 17th annual edition of this highly anticipated event will underscore the imperative role of digitalisation and AI in setting the stage for previously unimaginable improvements in efficiency, productivity, and profitability.

Miguel A. Villalonga, COO of e& enterprise, said: “I am delighted to announce our role as Host Partner for the IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2024 in Dubai, a testament to our commitment to driving the digital transformation landscape in the region. This event underscores our dedication to shaping the future of IT, where artificial intelligence will undoubtedly play a pivotal role. It's an honour to lead and contribute to discussions that will define the technological landscape of tomorrow.”

“We are thrilled to welcome e& enterprise on board as our Host Partner for this year's edition of the IDC Middle East CIO Summit,” said Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC's group vice president and regional managing director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. “e& enterprise has expanded its portfolio in the highly competitive digital transformation space and is currently playing a major role in accelerating the region's digital journey and facilitating the shift toward AI. The CIO Summit has been the platform of choice for industry leaders across the Middle East for the past 17 years, and together with e& enterprise and our other partners, we aim to empower the ICT ecosystem to develop their capabilities and thrive in the ever-evolving digital era.”

"Generative AI will be a main discussion point on the agenda as the technology unleashes a new wave of disruption across industries. In addition to AI, expert speakers will showcase proven best-practice strategies around a myriad of critical technologies that are shaping transformation. The event will explore the evolving role of IT leaders in today's increasingly AI-infused landscape, offering expert guidance on navigating challenges, adapting to shifting business environments, and crafting innovative solutions."

The IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2024 will host the region's most influential tech leaders, experts, and visionaries, promising a truly immersive experience. Discussions will cover the pulsating heart of the modern ICT landscape, with dedicated sessions exploring topics such as digital infrastructure, DevOps strategies, predictive analytics, enterprise IT transformation, low-code/no-code platforms, omni-experience transformation, cybersecurity policies, regulations, and compliance, technology buyer trends, application modernisation strategies, AI and the tech revolution, effective hybrid cloud deployment, sustainability, digital resilience, and tech architectures for success.