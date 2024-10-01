Dubai: Fayafi Investment, an Emirati family-owned asset management company, is proud to announce the upcoming DXBAPEX500 Summit and DIFC Workshop, set to take place on October 10th, 2024, in DIFC. This prestigious event will attract an exclusive group of 76 ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) and Fortune 500 company founders and chairpersons from across Europe, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Singapore, and Turkey, collectively representing a net worth of $1.73 trillion.

As a major partner in the event, Fayafi Investment is on a mission to contribute to Dubai’s economic growth and help the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) attract top-tier businesses and family offices. This high-profile gathering is designed to give attendees directly insight into the openings for establishing holding companies and family offices in one of the world's leading financial hubs, DIFC.

The exclusive DXBAPEX500 Summit will be accompanied by a specialized DIFC Workshop, managed by the DIFC Authority for Fayafi Investment. This workshop will provide participants with invaluable access to expert-led discussions on the advantages of operating in Dubai, with a particular focus on the ease of business setup, regulatory benefits, and long-term opportunities. Attendees will also benefit from priority registration for establishing their businesses within DIFC, giving them a significant economical edge.

The summit will feature keynote speeches from influential figures within the Dubai government and financial sector. Attendees will gain access to a powerful networking environment, where leaders of some of the world’s most profitable corporations, alongside partners such as JW Marriott, One Residence, OBG (One Broker Group), Arista Properties, and London Gate, will exchange ideas and explore the business opportunities available in the thriving Dubai economy.

Patrick Pilati, Managing Director of Fayafi Investment, said, “We are thrilled to welcome of the world’s most influential ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) in Dubai. At Fayafi Investment, we recognize the importance of fostering international collaboration and supplying a gateway for global companies to establish their presence in DIFC. The DXBAPEX500 Summit is a testament to Dubai’s position as a global financial hub, and we are committed to driving this momentum forward by offering unmatched networking and growth opportunities for our esteemed guests.”

The summit and workshop will not only reinforce closer ties between Fayafi Investment and Fortune 500 companies but will also strengthen Dubai’s reputation as the most sought-after destination for investment regional and globally. This landmark event aligns with Fayafi Investment’s broader mission to elevate Dubai’s economy by attracting high-quality community members and contributing to its long-term development and prosperity.

About Fayafi Investment LLC:

Fayafi Investment LLC is an Emirati family-owned asset management and investment company managing over $6 billion in assets since 2015. In 2024, it pioneered a luxury off-market sales platform, cementing its role as an industry leader. The company continues to expand its portfolio, focusing on real estate, private equity, and venture capital investments, while delivering sustainable, long-term growth for stakeholders.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ammar Adra

PR and Communications Manager

E: media@fayafiinvestment.com

M: +971 52 9564041