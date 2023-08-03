Dubai is home to 615 coffee trade companies, which signifies the city’s prominence in the global coffee sector

The region's coffee market is anticipated to be worth AED 5 billion by 2030

Dubai: DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre will organize the third edition of the World of Coffee Exhibition in 2024, in line with its unwavering commitment to support the thriving coffee sector in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The renowned coffee trade exhibition is set to provide a dynamic platform for industry professionals, exhibitors, and coffee enthusiasts to build their network and business growth prospects. Anticipating a surge in participation, the third edition will see a 50 per cent increase in exhibition space.

The exhibition will be held in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), from January 21 to 23, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event is aimed at connecting coffee producers, manufacturers, retailers, and traders from the region and other parts of the world to support the growth of the sector in the region.

615 companies

According to a report by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai is home to 615 coffee trade companies, which signifies the city’s prominence in the global coffee sector[i]. The World of Coffee 2024 Exhibition aligns with Dubai's vision to establish itself as a world-class destination for organizing and hosting international events. Dubai, as a global hub for business and innovation, proves to be an ideal location to exhibit the vast potential and opportunities within the Middle East's coffee industry by bringing together key players and industry experts from across the globe.

A remarkable success

In this regard, Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President at DXB LIVE, said: "We are delighted to be organising the World of Coffee 2024 Exhibition in Dubai, in light of the successful conclusion of its first and second edition. The World of Coffee Dubai 2023 was a major success, owing to many experts and professionals, as well as the participation of thousands of coffee enthusiasts. Through the third edition of the event, we aim to reflect our commitment to bolstering the region's coffee sector and providing a platform for industry professionals to connect, exchange knowledge, and explore new business opportunities. We firmly believe that the exhibition will contribute to the growth of the Middle East region’s coffee market and strengthen Dubai's position as a major centre for the coffee trade, which is the second most traded product in the world after crude oil.”

A Range of exciting features

The third edition of the World of Coffee exhibition will offer a range of exciting features and activities, including a dedicated Buyers Lounge, where industry professionals can network and explore new business opportunities. Furthermore, the Buyers Program will facilitate strategic matches between brands and buyers, fostering meaningful connections and collaborations. The event also enables attendees to be part of exhilarating coffee competitions, where talented baristas will showcase their skills for top honors.

Simonelli Group and Boncafé

Additionally, the event aims at facilitating significant growth opportunities for farmers, distributors, and traders by fostering partnership agreements. The event expects the participation of internationally renowned coffee chains, stores, and baristas, most notably ‘Simonelli Group’, a leading company producing high-quality espresso machines, which received global awards including SDA Bocconi 2022-2023. Other brands participating in the exhibition include Boncafé Middle East, a provider of domestic and professional coffee machines, grinders, blenders, and other beverage equipment and products to both food service and retail markets in the UAE, and a renowned supplier of high-quality coffee in the region.

Strong Growth Rates

In the past few years, the UAE’s coffee market has witnessed significant changes and the country has emerged as a prominent player in the thriving sector. The coffee market of the country has been driven by several new trends like the rise in coffee culture fuelled by an increase in the demand for high-quality specialty coffee.

Several studies and market analysis show that the coffee market will record further growth rates over the coming years. According to [ii]Data Bridge Market Research, the coffee and espresso beverages market value in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region will amount to about USD 1.33 billion (approx. AED 5 billion) by 2030, compared to around USD 1.085 billion in 2022. The market will achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.6 per cent during that period. The coffee market in the region has also been witnessing an increased focus on sustainability and traceability, as consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, tracing coffee sources and ensuring eco-friendly production and supply methods. In line with this trend, local coffee shops have also amped up their efforts to collaborate with ethical and sustainable coffee farms and develop eco-friendly procedures in response to consumer demand.

A Leading Platform for Coffee Trade

The World of Coffee 2024 Exhibition will certainly serve as a springboard for businesses looking to expand their presence in the Middle East, further tapping into the region's growing demand for high-quality coffee experiences and modern coffeeshops chains. With its unwavering commitment to providing a leading platform for coffee trade growth, DXB LIVE is dedicated to delivering a world-class event that propels the coffee industry forward, inviting industry leaders from around the world to connect, share knowledge and experiences, and present cutting-edge products of global coffee equipment providers.

The second edition of the exhibition held in January 2023 witnessed the participation of 1,500 companies and brands from 44 countries and up to 10,000 visitors ranging from experts, farmers, suppliers, distributors, and coffee lovers.

