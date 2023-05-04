Future Urbanism Expo will open its doors on 16th to 20th October bringing together mega projects and the world’s most influential urbanists. The global forum will host urbanism stakeholders in 5 days of high-level engagement, networking and knowledge exchange.

DWTC & URB will work together to deliver pioneering content, roundtables, experiences, case studies, summits & exhibitions to create the next generation of sustainable cities.

There has never been a greater need for smarter placemaking in the public realm with sustainable & innovative infrastructures. As such, Future urbanism will become a global hub for the most innovative minds and designs behind the cities of tomorrow.

Hosted at GITEX Global, the largest tech show in the world between 16th to 20th October 2023, Future Urbanism will be the region’s largest Sustainable Smart City Expo co-located with GITEX Impact, the region’s largest event for sustainability tech innovation, ESG strategies and services. It will bring together thought leaders across all industries to create sustainable cities of tomorrow.

URB, a global leader in developing sustainable cities, will exhibit blueprints of the sustainable cities on the show floor. Winners of the 2nd edition of the incubator for sustainable cities will also be announced during the event, as well as the winners of its Urban Innovation Awards.

CEO of URB who has masterminded design of various sustainable cities currently under construction, highlights the significance of the partnership in its mission to accelerate the world’s developments towards sustainability.

“Rapid urbanisation and the increase rate of climate change is fueling new thinking in the planning of the next generation of sustainable cities. As such it has become a necessity to promote a culture of innovation in urban planning. Future Urbanism Expo is a unique platform for us to showcase our initiatives & projects. Our aim at the Expo is to transfer our unique knowledge and experiences, whilst also celebrating the next generation of urban innovators from our incubator and awards program.”

Abhishek Ganapathy, Director, Commercial – Exhibitions, DWTC explains the significance of the collaboration with URB during Future Urbanism Expo.

“At Future Urbanism Expo, we're bringing together leading experts and innovators in sustainable urban development to pave the way for a smarter future. With a focus on mega city transformations and net zero goals, we're excited to partner with URB to shape the next generation of urban landscapes and deliver best practices through content, knowledge and experience.”

Future Urbanism Expo takes place in the world’s most dynamic city – Dubai. It is designed to be a multi-stakeholder meeting point – from mega city developers to government entities to infrastructure planners - all coming together for a global exchange of technology innovations, solutions, ideas and insights on architecting the sustainable cities of tomorrow. Please visit futureurbanism.ae to learn more.