Attendees had an opportunity to gain practical knowledge from sustainable SMEs, embrace greener practices and contribute to a better future.

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), have hosted an exciting event earlier this week in celebration of International Youth Day. Organised by du’s Youth Council, the event aligned with the theme of 'Green Skills for Youth, Towards a Sustainable World' and reflected the agendas of the United Nations, the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and the Federal Youth Authority.

du Youth Council aimed to create an engaging platform where young minds can explore youth-related issues, develop their communities, and share their visions for the future. The event provided an opportunity to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the youth and promote a sustainable world for a better future.

Noora Nasser, Head of du’s Youth Council, said: "We are thrilled to host this event in honour of International Youth Day. This event aimed to foster creativity and collaboration, further empowering the youth to contribute their innovative solutions to building a greener tomorrow. By combining the agendas of global organizations and local authorities, we aim to empower our youth and inspire them to be proactive in shaping a sustainable world.”

Promoting Sustainability and Empowering Youth Entrepreneurs

One of the remarkable highlights of the event was the showcase of sustainable businesses. Emirati youth entrepreneurs, including Efate specializing in e-waste management, Totee.ae offering customizable tote bags made from eco-friendly materials, and Chai by Ygnd Elras, an environmentally friendly tea brand, who had the opportunity to share their experiences and practices with attendees.

Another key element of the event was a panel discussion on 'Green Skills for a Sustainable World'. The panel brought together a COP28 Youth Delegate, the owners of Chai by Ygnd Elras and Efate, and Bashayer Al Shehhi, a member of the du Youth Council, serving as the moderator. The discussion aimed to highlight the vital role of youth in achieving a sustainable world, emphasizing the importance of acquiring green skills, and addressing the challenges and solutions associated with developing these skills at both corporate and personal levels.

The event also culminated the much-anticipated announcement of the winner of the du Youth Sustainable Competition. The competition focused on innovative sustainable solutions, specifically aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030 and scope three by 2050.

In addition to these activities, participants enjoyed a sustainability questionnaire and won prizes; and the youth council also announced the winner of the sustainability competition that was around innovative ideas to enhance sustainability within our headquarters. Du youth council also introduced a customized photo kiosk and "Youth Tree of Thoughts," where participants shared their ideas and insights throughout the event.

