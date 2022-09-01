Dubai, UAE: Calling all Korean cultural enthusiasts, there is now more time to enjoy a dose of all things Korean with K-Market the ultimate Korean market experience of the city, by Festival Plaza, the community mall part of Al-Futtaim Malls.

Due to demand and popularity visitors can indulge in Festival Plaza’s K-Market from now until 4th September to immerse themselves in a compelling mix of entertainment and traditional experiences. Visitors can explore various food stalls offering utterly delicious Korean street as well as bring a taste of South Korea home and indulge in their favourite Korean groceries brought to you by 1004 Gourmet and Food Korea.

South Korea is globally recognised for their skincare regime and beauty products. Stock up on these at Festival Plaza’s K-Market with Lamise Beauty offering a variety of authentic, quality Korean products at reasonable prices.

K-Pop enthusiasts can also catch another glimpse of dance group Zen1th putting on a TikTok-worthy performance. Finally, Festival Plaza visitors can take part in the final workshops by ACE and Nikon between 1pm-5pm on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th September.

Visit Festival Plaza for unique experiences and more!

Summary of details:=

What: K-Market

When: Extended From now until 4th September

Time: 11am – 9am every weekend; Dances from 12-6pm (every 2 hours)

Where: Festival Plaza, Jebal Ali

