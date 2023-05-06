UAE hosts the very first Global Oculoplastic symposium of this scope and scale.

Her Excellency Sheikha Dr. Noura Al Qassimi, the President of the Emirates Society of Ophthalmology (ESO) Inaugurated the conference and praised the UAE as a future hub of scientific innovation by encouraging global cross collaboration.

Over 170 speakers from over 67 countries represented.

Over 400 Physicians in attendance.

Day1 featured trailblazing discussions around Thyroid Eye Disease and innovative new surgical procedures around eyelid and orbital disorders.

DUBAI, UAE: The World Society of Oculoplastics and Reconstructive Surgeons conference ( WSOPRAS 2023 ) kicked off yesterday, with the commitment to bring a major change in the GCC’s Oculoplastics industry, with the UAE in its epicenter.

Oculoplastics and Reconstructive Surgery is one of the fastest-growing fields in the GCC, at a staggering projected annual growth rate of 12.6%* with a total, global market value of approx. USD 1.5 Billion and approx. USD 116 million in the UAE alone - According to a report by Future Market Insights.

The event saw over 400+ Oculoplastic experts in attendance keen to learn, share and experience innovative techniques and teachings to improve the specialised practice in the UAE and around the world.

Her Excellency Sheikha Dr. Noura Al Qassimi, the President of the Emirates Society of Ophthalmology (ESO), inaugurated the conference and praised Dubai for encouraging and hosting specialised events of this scope and scale. She exclaimed, “ Dubai is a city known for setting high standards and ground-breaking achievements…. this is the very first conference at a global level for this sub-specialty, which presents a great opportunity for progress, especially with the presence of so many leaders in the field all in one place.”

She then went on to commend the industry and its specialists “ In our line of work, many of you seek and aspire to achieve perfection, and in this regard the stage is set for a perfect conference.” She ended by encouraging attendees to take home and expand on all that they’ve experienced and learned, to ensure that the conference makes ripples beyond its walls.

Key outcomes of the day included trailblazing discussions around Thyroid Eye Disease and innovative new surgical procedures around eyelid and orbital disorders. The GCC alone has one of the highest rates of Thyroid Eye Disease in the world, with up to 33%* of patents presenting with the condition.

“It is a privilege to have so many illustrious figures of our industry share practical medical and surgical advice to a room full of specialists eager to learn. Today is a testament to the solidarity of our profession and we are excited to see how this drives the industry forward and manages benefit patients globally too.” - adds Dr. Vinod Gauba, award winning Ophthalmic and Oculo-Facial Plastic surgeon at Imperial Health and WSOPRAS executive committee.

Day 2 and 3 of the event will see more landmark medical interventions and announcements, including: Using smart phones to assess Blepharospasm and other eye disorders,

unconventional reconstruction procedures out of Asia, the future of tear duct surgeries and much more.

Moreover, attendees will continue to engage in insightful panel discussions, experience live surgical demonstrations and have ample networking opportunities.

-Ends-

About WSOPRAS:

The World Society of Ocuplastics and Reconstructive Surgeons (WSOPRAS) is a global organization that brings together specialists in Ocuplastics and Reconstructive Surgery. The society aims to advance the field through education, research, and collaboration. WSOPRAS facilitates opportunities for members to exchange knowledge and expertise from all corners of the world through highly curated meetings and conferences. For more information, visit www.wsopras.info

*Sources | Oculoplastics in the Middle East: A Ten-Year Review," Journal of Ophthalmic & Vision Research.

*Sources | Thyroid Eye Disease in the Middle East: A Review," Journal of Ophthalmology

*Sources | Report by Future Market Insights.