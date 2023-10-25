Dubai, United Arab Emirates : A group of Dubai-based exporters and manufacturers led by Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), a subsidiary of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), successfully participated at the Anuga 2023, the international food and beverage exhibition held recently in Cologne, Germany, showcasing the city’s manufacturing capabilities in the F & B sector.

The diverse range of local manufacturers and companies exporting from Dubai and the UAE showcased a total of 300 high quality products, contributing to the F & B sector’s competitiveness in venturing into new markets. Over 100 new products were also promoted for the first time at Anuga 2023, representing the cutting-edge of culinary creations, incorporating new ingredients, flavours and production techniques. This year’s Dubai delegation at the exhibition was almost double last year’s, with companies entering the exhibition and export market for the first time.

The Anuga 2023 spotlight fell on a breakthrough Dubai brand, THRYVE, producer of the region’s only 100% plant-based meat. THRYVE was adjudged one of the winners of the Anuga Innovation Taste Award for its unique meat products. THRYVE is part of the UAE’s IFFCO Group, one of the emirate’s largest food producers that was among the exhibitors at the Dubai Pavilion.

Increased production and manufacturing capabilities are expected to be a critical contributor to Dubai’s economic diversification initiatives in-line with the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033, which aims to double the emirate’s economy over the next decade and consolidate its position among the top three global cities.

Spearheading domestic manufacturing innovation, the ‘Made in Dubai’ products also included 100% recyclable and sustainable packaging. The ‘new to market’ companies used the show as a platform for product launches, the signing of collaborative agreements, and the unveiling of market entry and expansion plans.

Dubai Industrial City, a member of the emirate’s TECOM Group PJSC and one of the region’s largest industrial ecosystems, highlighted its advanced food manufacturing capabilities and the UAE’s food security agenda. Additionally, Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) participated in the exhibition, offering integrated solutions to the food industry’s production and export chains. The collective participation of diverse manufacturers underscored their ongoing efforts towards nurturing food security as a measure to enhance socioeconomic and environmental sustainability. The UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 aims to implement resilient agricultural practices that increase productivity and production, with food security also featuring on the agenda for COP 28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which will be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

