Dubai, UAE: The District Cooling Operators Association Dubai, has discussed in it’s meeting held recently, diriment ways to protect natural resources and increase efficiency in the district cooling operations, especially after the remarkable increase in adoption of district cooling systems by the public and private sectors in the Emirate. The meeting was chaired by Ahmad Bin Shafar, Chairman of the Association, and the CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), in the presence of the representation of member companies, Emaar District Cooling, Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool), National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed), Al-Futtaim Engineering, South Energy and Meydan District Cooling, besides representatives from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) and Regulatory and Supervisory Bureau (RSB) Dubai.

The meeting witnessed in-depth discussions of its agenda, and among the most prominent issues that were addressed and researched is the need to unify efforts and mobilize all energies to enhance the sector’s work at the local level, and in a manner that enhances its performance globally, as well as emphasizing the use of recycled water in district cooling operations and rationalization of electricity consumption in implementation of the government directives on protecting natural resources and reducing the carbon footprints.

The importance of installing meters to determine district cooling consumption was another subject discussed by the attendees, and developing of efficient complaints management systems that achieves customer satisfaction and provides high-quality services.

“Though established recently, the Dubai District Cooling Operators Association has begun to influence the advancement of the district cooling industry, especially its members are the ones who take upon themselves to perform this task, whose fruits have become the focus of attention of countries seeking to preserve its resources, protect the environment and the public health, achieve the highest sustainability practices and attain the green economy outputs”, said Ahmad bin Shafar, Chairman of the association. Bin Shafar has also stressed that the issue of the use of recycled water should be given greater attention and made it a top priority in cooling operations.

The participants stressed the importance of increasing the scope of district cooling and the importance of integrating modern technologies into the sector's work mechanism, and the need to unify efforts to strengthen the industry locally and globally, especially since the size of the district cooling market in the UAE is one of the largest in the world with a capacity of 3 million refrigeration tons (RT).

-Ends-