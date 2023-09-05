Industry leading, events include GITEX Global, WETEX, Gulfood Manufacturing, ArabLab+, Automechanika, Beautyworld, Big 5 Global, World Radiocommunications Conference and more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) continues to connect global business communities by organising and hosting internationally recognised meetings, exhibitions and conferences, as it gears up for what is anticipated to be one of the city’s busiest events seasons, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for business tourism. DWTC today announced the events line-up for the last quarter with over 100 business and consumer events spanning vital sectors including technology, sustainability, food and beverage, healthcare, green economy, among others.

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC, said: “DWTC plays a crucial role in furthering the emirate’s position as the global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) capital. We are witnessing substantial growth of flagship events like GITEX Global, ArabLab+, Big 5 Global, World Radiocommunication Conference among others and are equally excited to host new events at the venue. The upcoming events season will offer an unrivalled opportunity for exhibiting companies, participants, and the business communities at large to network and collaborate, provide access to global markets, while facilitating foreign investments into the emirate and contributing to the ongoing growth of Dubai as a business tourism destination in line with Dubai's Economic Agenda (D33)”.

September opens with Plastics Recycling Show ME, Sleep Expo, ME Foam & Polyurethane Expo, Adhesives Sealants, and Bonding Expo ME from (5 – 7 September), followed by Gulf Bride Show (13 – 17 September), Frozen Musical Celebrations (16 September), Sign and Graphic Imaging ME Exhibition, Connecting Trade Worldwide (18 – 20 September), the Annual Dermatology Conference and Exhibition MEIDAM (22 – 24 September) and the Forex Exhibition (26 - 27 September).

The leading platform for the laboratory and analytical industry ArabLab+ will take place between (19-21 September) and is set to host more than 10,000 delegates and 850 exhibitors over three days.

Ru’ya (Careers UAE Redefined), the key Emirati youth empowerment event, organised by DWTC will take place between (19 - 21 September). Serving as a recruitment, skills development, and networking forum, it aids companies in meeting their Emiratisation goals.

The largest international trade show for the automotive aftermarket in the Middle East and beyond, Automechanika Dubai will take place between (2 – 4 October), where exhibitors from over 55 countries will present more than 2,000 products.

The region’s largest agricultural trade show, Agra Middle East (9 – 10 October) will showcase everything from crop farming to aquaculture, horticulture, and animal farming.

The 43rd edition of the much anticipated DWTC-owned flagship tech showcase GITEX Global will be organised between (16 – 20 October). Following last year’s record-breaking edition, which drew 170,000 attendees - 40% of whom were international - and generated AED 2.6 billion in economic output, the world’s largest and most inclusive tech event will return for yet another edition, gathering the world’s most advanced companies and best minds to elevate business, economy, society and culture through the power of innovation.

Beautyworld Middle East, the region’s largest international trade fair for the beauty industry returns to Dubai for its 27th edition (30 October – 1 November). Building on 2022's triumph with notable speakers like Jo Malone, this year's event will highlight ‘Next in Beauty’, where industry leaders will discuss global trends.

Education takes spotlight in October with the UAE Ministry of Education-partnered Global Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Dubai exhibition returning from (30 October - 1 November). This event will present cutting-edge educational products and solutions while hosting a CPD-accredited conference with seminars, workshops, and panel discussions for regional educators.

In early November, healthcare experts will convene for the International Family Medicine (IFM) Conference & Exhibition, Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM), and Dubai Otology Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery (31 October – 2 November). The Middle East's premier family medicine event anticipates 2,500 attendees, featuring around 50 expert speakers discussing diverse topics like mental health, obesity and diabetes management, urgent care innovations, and the future of family-led healthcare.

AccessAbilities Expo will be organised between (9 – 11 October), with the aim to enhance the lives of people of determination, some 50 million of whom live in the Middle East region.

Gulfood Manufacturing, MEASA's largest F&B machinery and ingredients innovation event, will be held between (7 – 9 November) with a focus on sustainable food production. The 2023 edition will boast over 1,600 exhibitors from more than 60 countries.

The HR Summit & Expo (HRSE) is the premier meeting point for professionals looking to celebrate and transform HR, and will take place between (24 - 25 October).

The World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) will be held at DWTC from (6 November - 19 December). The event is a decision-making forum for governments and other bodies to review and revise international regulations and treaties, and debate key issues that have a global impact on radio, radiocommunications, satellites and other connected fields.

Organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), WETEX and Dubai Solar Show make up the region’s largest sustainability and clean energy technology exhibition. These twin events will take place between (15 - 17 November).

Other calendar events in November include Gulf Traffic, Paper World ME (21-23 November), Dubai Muscle Show (24 - 26 November), World Tobacco ME (27 - 28 November), International Apparel & Textile Fair, and Brands of India (27 -29 November).

Celebrating 43 years of excellence, the Big 5 Global will be held between (4 - 7 December). A construction mainstay for over 4 decades, this premier event covering MEASA region anticipates more than 68,000 attendees from 150+ countries and over 2,200 exhibitors.

The premium international trade show for the plastics, petrochemicals, packaging and rubber industries, ArabPlast will take place between (13 – 15 December).

​​​​​​​The China Home Life (19 – 21 December) is an extensive event connecting buyers and suppliers from the Far East and the Middle East, enabling visitors to source goods of all kinds from thousands of leading Chinese manufacturers. The Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo will be held from (12 - 14 December).

“We consider it an honour to be at the forefront of Dubai’s unprecedented business events season, which features international conferences like COP 28 as well as our own industry leading events. We are ready for yet another impactful season, marking the culmination of a remarkable 2023, even as we look forward to an action-packed 2024”, concluded Julfar.

