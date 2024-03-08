Dubai, UAE: The 20th edition of the Dubai International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition (Dubai WoodShow), renowned as the leading platform for wood and woodworking machinery in the MENA region, organized by the Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences, concluded after three days at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event witnessed a significant turnout of visitors, investors, government officials, and timber sector enthusiasts from around the globe.

The exhibition achieved remarkable success, attracting 14581 visitors from various countries worldwide, reaffirming its importance and leadership position in the region’s wood industry. Exhibitors expressed their satisfaction with their participation in the event, with many confirming their intent to participate in the inaugural Saudi WoodShow, scheduled for May 12 to 14 in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Several exhibitors also expressed their desire for larger booth spaces, highlighting the positive turnout of visitors during the three-day event, which facilitated on-site deal closures.

Furthermore, the presence of representatives from government agencies, international institutions, and experts in the wood sector enriched the exhibition experience, fostering knowledge exchange, opinion sharing, and potential partnerships and investments in new opportunities within the global wood industry.

A prominent feature of the exhibition was the array of international pavilions, boasting participation from 10 countries including the United States of America, Italy, Germany, China, India, Russia, Portugal, France, Austria, and Turkey. The event hosted 682 local and international exhibitors, with notable participants such as including Homag, SIMCO, Germantech, Al Sawary, BIESSE, IMAC, Salvador Machines, and Cefla. This collaboration not only enhances avenues for joint action and international cooperation but also opens new horizons for all attendees.

Highlights of Day 3

One of the highlights of the day was the presentation titled "New Trends in Furniture Panels - KARRISEN® Product" by Amber Liu from BNBM Group. Attendees gained valuable insights into the evolving landscape of furniture panels, with a focus on the innovative KARRISEN® product line. Liu's presentation provided a comprehensive overview of the latest trends, materials, and design innovations shaping the future of furniture panels, offering attendees valuable insights into the changing needs and preferences of consumers in the furniture industry.

Another notable presentation was delivered by Li Jintao from Linyi Xhwood, titled "New Era, New Decoration and New Materials." Jintao's presentation explored the intersection of design, decoration, and materials in the woodworking industry, highlighting emerging trends and innovative approaches to interior design and decoration. Attendees gained valuable insights into the latest materials and techniques driving innovation in the field, inspiring new ideas and strategies for incorporating these trends into their own projects.

Additionally, YU CHAOCHI from Abington County Ruike delivered a compelling presentation on "Banding Machine and Edge Banding." Chaochi's presentation provided attendees with valuable insights into the latest advancements in banding machines and edge banding techniques, offering practical tips and strategies for optimizing efficiency and quality in woodworking operations. Attendees gained valuable knowledge and expertise that they can apply to enhance their own woodworking processes and workflows.

Overall, Day 3 of the Dubai WoodShow was a resounding success, with attendees gaining valuable insights into the latest trends and innovations in the woodworking industry. The presentations delivered by industry experts provided attendees with valuable knowledge and inspiration, paving the way for future growth and innovation in the woodworking industry.

Testimonials from exhibitors

Sailesh Jotwani, Assistant General Manager, Global Lumber: Our experience at the 20th Dubai International Wood Show was nothing short of exceptional. It was an opportunity to showcase our innovative wood products and connect with industry peers from around the globe.

The event organization was superb, reflecting meticulous planning and execution. We were impressed by the seamless flow of activities and the attention to detail in every aspect of the exhibition. As for participating in the inaugural Saudi WoodShow, it's definitely something we'll consider.

Amir Hossein Sadiq, CEO, Volkato: We had a fantastic experience at the 20th Dubai International Wood Show. The atmosphere was vibrant, and we were thrilled to showcase our products alongside so many other innovative companies.

As for participating in the inaugural Saudi WoodShow, we will certainly consider it. Given our positive experience in Dubai and our interest in expanding our presence in the region, Saudi Arabia presents an exciting opportunity. We look forward to exploring the possibilities further.

Anuj Jina, Sales Manager, Plitwood: The event organization of the Dubai WoodShow was top-notch. From pre-event communications to on-site support, the organizers demonstrated professionalism and dedication. We appreciated the attention to detail in every aspect of the exhibition.

Regarding participation in the next wood exhibition in Saudi Arabia, it's certainly something we're intrigued by. The prospect aligns with our growth strategy, and we'll explore it further to assess its potential benefits for our business.

Janis Kienberger, Managing Director, German Tech Machinery: Our time at the 20th Dubai International Wood Show was incredibly rewarding. We relished the chance to showcase our latest wood products amidst a vibrant atmosphere filled with industry enthusiasts.

Regarding participation in the next wood exhibition in Saudi Arabia, it's an opportunity that intrigues us. Given our positive experience in Dubai, we'll certainly explore the possibility further.

Manzoor Mohammed, Product Manager, Holzcraft: The event organization of Dubai WoodShow was outstanding, reflecting careful planning and execution. The organizers left no stone unturned in ensuring a smooth and successful experience for exhibitors and attendees alike. As for participating in the next wood exhibition in Saudi Arabia, it's a prospect we're keen to explore.