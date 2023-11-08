The Grand opening of the MENA 360° Private Club will take place at the Habtoor Palace on the 15th of November 2023

The event will be hosted by the renowned presenter Lilly Becker

Celebrated artist Romulo Kuranyi will surprise the guests and showcase insights into the World of contemporary art

Award-winning designer Ebru Berkiden will be showcasing her latest collection with prominent models like German actress Luna Schweiger and Persian superstar Ahllam who will also perform during the fashion show

Dubai – The Grand Opening of MENA 360° Private Club at Habtoor Palace promises an extravagant gala and an exclusive glimpse into the world of luxury and success. The select 200 guests, including celebrities from film, sports, and entertainment, have a unique opportunity to become part of this exclusive private club in Dubai and benefit from numerous exclusive events.

The evening kicks off with a gala dinner, where high-profile personalities from around the world will be in attendance. Guests have the exceptional opportunity to connect with industry giants, including political leaders and successful entrepreneurs.

MENA 360° is the result of a successful merger of multiple businesses and partners, including Liza Amani, Garen Mehrabian, Maximilian Reidl, and Ramin Seyed. This partnership creates a unique business hub in the region, showcasing groundbreaking projects and innovative ideas with the potential to revolutionize the industry.

The event will be hosted by the renowned presenter Lilly Becker, whose elegance and charm never fails to captivate the audience. As the evening unfolds, a handpicked assembly of guests will be introduced to the venture partners, cutting-edge products, and green initiatives encompassed in the MENA 360° portfolio. In a special segment, the distinguished Brazilian artist, Romulo Kuranyi, will bestow an artistic surprise upon the VIP attendees, extending an exclusive insight into the realm of contemporary art with a personalized message for the private club.

Another highlight is the much-anticipated show by the award-winning designer Ebru Berkiden. She presents her first Abaya collection, aiming to demonstrate that Abayas are not just culturally rich garments but also beautiful fashion statements worthy of recognition in the Western fashion sphere. Situated in the heart of Dubai, Ebru's show promises to blend creativity with elegance, offering guests a glimpse into the sophisticated trends and the cultural allure of her designs.

Garen Mehrabian, COO of MENA 360, assures, "This event is unprecedented in the Emirate. We're hosting delegations of prominent investors, converging for the exclusive purpose of investing in Dubai. It highlights Dubai's premier status in the global market as the prime choice for discerning investors. We're honored to orchestrate this event and to elevate UAE's profile globally."

Prominent models like German actress Luna Schweiger, daughter of Hollywood Star Til Schweiger and Persian superstar Ahllam will take to the catwalk while performing her best songs, bringing Ebru Berkiden's collections to life. After the fashion show, guests will have the opportunity to network and connect with each other.

Enhancing the event's appeal, every attendee will be gifted a bespoke gift bag crafted by Moreno Pisano, the star Italian furniture and accessory designer, and scion, filled with select offerings from our partners.

The Grand Opening of MENA 360° Private Club promises an unforgettable experience for those looking to be part of this exclusive community. Immerse yourself in the world of luxury and success and discover the exclusive benefits of a membership in the Private Club.

About MENA 360°

MENA 360°, headquartered in Dubai, is a vibrant entity known for its focus on international investments, eco-conscious solutions, event intellectual properties, as well as comprehensive marketing, public relations, and business strategies. It was established by a quartet of industry heavyweights, each bringing a wealth of knowledge and proficiency to the enterprise. Catering to a broad spectrum of clients, MENA 360° provides its services to a diverse clientele that includes a variety of business sectors and government agencies within the UAE and extends to the larger Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The company's mantra, "Creating Connections That Inspire Growth," encapsulates its dedication to establishing robust partnerships and advancing growth prospects. Serving as a conduit for commerce and communication, MENA 360° is instrumental in linking Western entities with counterparts in the UAE and across the entire MENA district, thus promoting symbiotic business relationships and encouraging corporate proliferation.

For Press Inquiries please contact:

Sara Könez

Public Relationship Manager

press@mena360.events