AccessAbilities Expo is the Middle East’s largest event for people with disabilities.

WHO: Only one in 10 people have access to the assistive technology they require to live a complete life.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The widest and most-impressive innovative Assistive Technology products will be showcased in Dubai over three days from November 15 at the Middle East region’s largest exhibition for People with Disabilities that has a focus on access products and services to enhance the abilities of people suffering from 27 types of disabilities.

AccessAbilities Expo (AAE) at the three spacious halls of the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will turn into the biggest platform for accessible product manufacturers, distributors, government entities and medical and education centres dealing with People with Disabilities.

To be held for the fourth time, the business and the consumer-focussed platform is the answer to fulfilling the aspirations and expectations of over 50 million People with Disabilities residing in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries, according to its organisers, Nadd Al Shiba PR and Event Management.

Being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, it falls within the framework of the distinguished efforts being made by government and private agencies in the Arab world’s second-largest economy to empower People of Determination over the next 50 years.

His Highness said, “The UAE is moving forward confidently on the path of building an inclusive society for People of Determination and their families, within the framework of the policy set out by our wise government to ensure their access to opportunities, facilities and distinguished lifestyles to them in the country.”

“AAE will help fulfil the commitment to bring the best technologies and services from around the world to help our public and private sectors enhance the lives of People of Determination and create a common platform to meet and cooperate with the international community to build a sustainable future that meets the aspirations of People of Determination.”

Ghassan Suleiman Amhaz, General-Coordinator AAE, remarked, “Technology makes a big difference for people with disabilities in navigating and exploring the world more easily and comfortably and removes many of the obstacles for People of Determination. The Expo has established its presence as a global platform for the best technologies needed by People with Disabilities - 50 million of whom live in the Middle East alone. Improving the living and working standards for them is an absolute social responsibility and makes a good business sense.”

The organisers expect the number of companies and medical and rehabilitation centres participating in the exhibition from government and private agencies will be over 250 from 50 countries. Over its run, it will attract more than 10,000 visitors from different countries in the region and outside and will bridge the gap that exists in the market.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), only one in 10 people in need today have access to assistive technology due to high costs, lack of awareness and availability, shortage of trained personnel, ineffective policies and mismatched financing. Assistive Technology is an umbrella term covering the systems and services related to the delivery of assistive products and services.

Assistive products maintain or improve an individual’s functioning and independence, thereby promoting their well-being. Hearing aids, wheelchairs, communication aids, spectacles, prostheses, pill organizers and memory aids are among the range of assistive products. Globally, more than one billion people need one or more assistive product.

