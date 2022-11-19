DUBAI: The Convention Centre of the Pullman Creek Hotel in Dubai will be the focal point for the Arab region’s Premier franchise Expo on 7 December 2022 from 9 am -10 pm

Arab Franchise Expo brings together local and international brands with products and services from over 100 companies alongside Franchise Conference, One to One Investment meet and Arab Franchise Awards. The Arab Franchise Expo is hosted by Arab Business Media Group (ABMG) under the Patronage of Media Legend Khaled Almaeena as its Honorary Chairman.

Major highlights of the event will be the One Day Expo Format which will include Franchise Exhibition on a affordable cost for Franchisors, Conferences, One-One Investor Meet and Arab Franchise Awards. Award categories will include Best Franchise of the Year , Franchisee of the year in Multiple categories of Franchise Industry. It will also recognize individual areas of excellence in franchising and many more.

Speaking as Chairman of ABMG , Khaled Almaeena said, "The One Day Arab Franchise Expo will provide insights into the world of franchising, allow prospective franchisees to meet and discuss franchise opportunities with successful home-grown and international franchisors, and allow international franchisors to meet and discuss franchise opportunities with successful brands."

The Arab franchise economy is worth $30 billion and is growing rapidly at a fast rate. The Potential franchisors can expand their franchise brands to 22 Arab League countries which encompass a 2022 population of more than 453 million people. Arab League Countries Economy has a total GDP of approximately $7.1 trillion at purchasing power parity, or US$2.4 trillion at nominal values. The member state with the highest total GDP is Saudi Arabia at $2.002 trillion (PPP), or 1,040 billion in current US dollars (nominal), followed by Egypt at $1.562 trillion (PPP). Comoros has the lowest GDP at $3.2 billion (PPP), or US$1.3 billion at nominal, followed by Djibouti at $6.7 billion (PPP).

"The One Day Expo will provide a unique platform for the Arab Region’s dynamic franchise industry. Prospective investors will be able to engage with a wide variety of brands interested in building successful international and national networks, with focus on developing the brand to 22 Arab League countries" Steve McAteer, Chief Advisor of the Event Added.

"Dubai is the Gateway to the Arab world for International franchisees and home to several international brands , all major significant brands, but Emirati and expatriate entrepreneurs are rolling out food, retail and service concepts that are regionally relevant and attractively profitable. Arab Franchise Expo Dubai Edition will provide equal weight age and facilitate informed decision making, especially with regard UAE’S domestic and Halal franchise options from the region. Many Home grown Brands from the Gulf Countries are on a roll and have sold multiple franchises within the UAE, GCC and even going global.

The UAE not only has a strong expat resident community but is also a major tourist destination, attracting more than 15 million people in 2022 alone. The hyper-connected emirate acts as a nerve centre for trillions of dollars of business and investment into the Middle East, Europe, Africa, India, Asia and beyond. "Its strategic global location, combined with business-friendly policies and future-forward infrastructure, has shaped Dubai into a leading global trade, finance and e-commerce powerhouse," said Dr M.A. Babu, Director of the Event.

-Ends-

Media Contact

Dr.M.A.Babu

Event Director, Arab Franchise Expo

Exhibition| Conference | Awards

Organising Secreteratiat, Dubai Chamber of Commerce Extension Building

Floor 2 &3 - Baniyas Rd – Port Saeed - Riggat Al Buteen – Dubai,UAE

www.arabfranchiseexpo.com

About Arab Business Media Group FZC LLC:

Arab Business Media Group is one of the Premier publishing groups based in Dubai, with a number of special-interest magazines, social properties, books, and events. Under the Leadership of Award-winning legendary media personality Khalid Almaeena, Arab Business Media Group is one of the growing special-interest publishers in the Region.

www.arabbusinessmedia.com