Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai has achieved another remarkable global milestone by winning the bid to host and organise the 2024 World Cities Culture Summit (WCCS). This is the first time this will be held in the MENA region, taking place from October 30 to November 1, 2024. The announcement was made during a visit by a delegation from Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) attending this year's summit in São Paulo, Brazil, from October 25 to 27.

The World Cities Culture Summit focuses on creative cities that harness their potential in investing in the cultural and creative sectors. These cities possess the capability to craft cultural policies aimed at supporting and developing cultural activities for the decades ahead. Moreover, the summit explores the vital role of culture in the prosperity of cities and helps establish environmentally conscious development foundations.

Founded in 2012 under the leadership of the then Mayor of London, the World Cities Culture Forum thrives on the exchange of innovative ideas and information to promote sustainable urban growth. In 2020, Dubai Culture joined this influential network, establishing Dubai and Abu Dhabi as the sole Arab cities in the forum. Recognised as a pivotal international network shaping cultural policies, it focuses on the cultural dimension of urban centres. With over 40 global member cities, the network acknowledges culture as a crucial catalyst for both social and economic progress.

The summit’s discussions shed light on cities that invest in cultural and creative sectors, with the aim of fostering and nurturing talent and competencies. This allows them to actively contribute to the transformation of cities into creative hubs for the future.

The journey to secure the hosting rights began in 2021 when Dubai Culture first submitted the bid, further emphasizing the Authority’s commitment to promoting its key assets on an international scale. The achievement underscores the city’s position as a global cultural destination and aligns perfectly with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aiming to transform Dubai into a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.

