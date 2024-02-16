Dubai, UAE: The ‘Ramadan Souq’ organized by Dubai Municipality, will kick off tomorrow (Saturday, February 17) and will run until March 9, 2024. This souq is a famous and ancient tradition in Dubai that celebrates the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan. The event will take place at the historic Old Municipality Street in Bur Deira, a renowned traditional market in Dubai, drawing a significant crowd of shoppers seeking personal and household essentials, along with lively commercial activities and food showcases.

Ramadan Souq draws diverse segments of society, including citizens, residents, tourists, and visitors alike. The event offers the opportunity for a unique shopping experience at competitive prices.

The event includes a mini marketplace featuring a traditional market offering various items and gadgets essential for Ramadan preparations. It also offers special products for celebrating ‘Hag Al Laila’. In addition, the event provides various services, live entertainment shows, and activities for children.

Encouragement

Dubai Municipality gives high importance to the development of heritage sites and old markets within the emirate. It channels resources and capabilities towards organizing a variety of entertainment, tourism, and commercial events. These activities highlight the historical and heritage significance of Dubai, reinforcing efforts to support investors and attract investment.

Additionally, the Municipality is committed to providing diverse and engaging attractions that contribute to the overall attractiveness and quality of life in Dubai, solidifying its position as an international tourist destination. By launching Ramadan Souq, Dubai Municipality aims to not only showcase traditional markets and their offerings but also to safeguard the heritage and authenticity of age-old customs associated with preparations for the blessed month of Ramadan.

The municipality has set the timing of ‘Ramadan Souq’ between 10AM and 10PM.

Deep-Rooted Markets

Deira’s historical markets hold significant prominence as traditional commercial hubs, dating back to the 19th century. These markets have undergone restoration, rehabilitation, and classification based on their types. Among them is the Grand Souq in Bur Deira, famously known as the ‘Al Dhalam Souq’ or Darkness Market, renowned for its diverse range of products. Additionally, there is the Plates Market, which offers kitchen essentials like pots and trays.

These markets further include a men's fabrics market and ‘Souq Al Manazer,’ which sells diverse goods. Additionally, there is the ‘Al-Matarih Market,’ dedicated to the sale of armchairs and pillows (tikki). Other notable markets within the area include the food market, marine tools market, ‘Souq Al Khilak’ for fabrics, perfume market, and the gold market.

Dubai Municipality organizes the annual ‘Ramadan Souq’ event as part of its ongoing initiatives and endeavors to support tourism, entertainment, and commercial activities within the emirate. This effort aims to attract investments and enhance the demand for Dubai's public attractions and various entertainment venues.

