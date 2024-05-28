The mission’s delegation will include several Dubai-based companies operating across various sectors that are eager to expand into key African markets.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, is embarking on a trade mission to Senegal and Morocco from June 3–7. The African roadshow comes as part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which supports the expansion of Dubai-based businesses into priority global markets.

The chamber hosted a special briefing session today at its headquarters for members of the trade mission’s delegation, which includes representatives from companies operating in Dubai across diverse industries. Sectors represented include agriculture and food; beauty and cosmetics; construction, real estate and retail; construction materials; electronics; energy; environmental solutions; fashion e-commerce; food and beverages; general trading; healthcare and medical supplies; information technology; oil and gas; and supply chain and logistics.

During the meeting, participants were introduced to the mission’s programme, which includes bilateral business meetings between Dubai-based companies and their counterparts in Senegal and Morocco. These meetings will create a platform to explore opportunities for cooperation, expansion, and new trade and investment agreements. The delegation was briefed on the details of the mission and provided with comprehensive market intelligence and economic data for both countries.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are keen to enhance the competitiveness of the local private sector in global markets and unlock access to rewarding opportunities for companies operating in Dubai at the regional and international levels. Participants in the Dubai International Chamber delegation will be able to explore expansion prospects and cooperation agreements with new business partners in Senegal and Morocco through face-to-face meetings with members of the local business communities in both countries.”

The 'New Horizons' initiative comes as part of Dubai International Chamber’s efforts to promote the global expansion of Dubai-based companies and enable them to capitalise on rewarding opportunities in new international markets. The initiative aims to help companies explore business opportunities across 30 priority markets and is set to play a key role in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

About Dubai International Chamber:

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.

