Prepares to organise trade missions to Angola, Mozambique, Thailand and the Philippines during H1 2025



Salem Al Shamsi: “We remain committed to supporting Dubai's business community in expanding into global markets that offer promising trade and investment opportunities.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully organised the first 'In Focus' session of 2025. The event was designed to assist Dubai-based companies in exploring opportunities for expansion in Angola, Mozambique, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The session, which attracted a total of 160 participants from private sector companies in Dubai, showcased key trade opportunities and explored effective business strategies in each of the four markets, as well as discussing the current economic landscape and future prospects of diverse industries.

Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We remain committed to supporting Dubai's business community in expanding into global markets that offer promising trade and investment opportunities. By leveraging Dubai's unique advantages as a gateway for growth and impactful partnerships, the chamber aims to enhance foreign trade with countries around the world and contribute to the growth and diversification of the emirate's economy.”

The session included a presentation highlighting Dubai International Chamber’s efforts to support the international expansion of Dubai-based companies, with a focus on emerging business opportunities available in Angola, Mozambique, Thailand, and the Philippines. This was followed by an interactive panel discussion that explored the trade and investment prospects in the four featured countries.

The chamber’s ‘In Focus’ sessions offer in-depth insights into promising markets for trade and investment expansion. Participants benefit from tailored recommendations throughout all stages of their external expansion journeys, ranging from timely market intelligence and business setup advice to guidance on establishing a presence and forming joint ventures in the targeted countries.

The chamber’s ‘In Focus’ sessions serve as an introduction to the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which enables Dubai-based companies to join tailored trade missions organised by Dubai International Chamber to carefully selected international markets. Participants in New Horizons roadshows benefit from opportunities to attend industry events and pre-arranged business meetings to explore investment opportunities and joint economic partnerships in the featured markets.

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.

