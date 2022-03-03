Middle East Yachting Conference set to discuss maritime industry’s biggest opportunities on 8th March

From 100% solar-powered boats to emission-free e-foil, DIBS 2022 will present a forward-thinking, green-focused maritime and leisure future

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) is set to return from Wednesday 9th March, uniting the global maritime and leisure industry and underlining the importance of sustainability with a range of interactive features and 34 exciting launches throughout the five-day show.

Running from 9th–13th March at its new Dubai Harbour home, the 28th edition of the nautical showcase is the MENA yachting industry’s first international in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic and will feature a high-profile, diverse collection of global marine attractions from more than 800 brands.

The show will solidify Dubai’s position as a global maritime hub with exhibitors from more than 54 countries coming together to showcase the latest maritime milestones in a region that is home to 12.6 per cent of global superyachts, the world’s second-highest fleet-to-billionaire ratio. Visitors will be able to witness global product launches from brands including Gulf Craft, Sunreef Yachts, Al Daen, Blue Gulf Boats and Al Fajer, as well as regional launches from Princess Yachts, Cranchi, Sanlorenzo and Azimut Yachts among others.

“There is no better place in the Middle East to launch our Princess X95 and Cranchi 78 than at the Dubai International Boat Show,” said Salim Tayssoun, Managing Director, Princess Yachts Gulf. “We’re bringing with us our key luxury brands: Seabob and William Tenders, in addition to welcoming Al Dhaen leisure boats in the UAE, and look forward to providing our Middle East audience with an exceptional luxury experience, and furthering our position as one of the leading luxury yacht dealers.”

DIBS 2022 will set the industry on course for a sustainable future thanks to a focus on eco-conscious product launches, as well as driving important discussions on how the industry can give back to the environment. The mega five-day event aims to align with the UAE’s zero emission targets by shining a spotlight on solutions that consider eco-conscious trends as part of its make-up.

“Dubai has proven itself as a future-focused incubator of innovation and the 28th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, a firm favourite for exhibitors, will reinforce the Emirate’s status as a driving force of the maritime and leisure industry, with many of our key exhibitors eager to enhance sustainability across the maritime industry,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Events Management, Dubai World Trade Centre, organisers of the event. “Dubai International Boat Show will leverage its popular influence and ongoing collaboration with local and global industry stakeholders to develop the allure of the recreational boating lifestyle and to boost marine tourism in the UAE and the region.”

DIBS 2022 gathers super yacht builders

The show’s Superyacht Avenue is set to attract the world’s most luxurious and technologically advanced vessels. Numerous superyacht builders are set to showcase their latest craft and products – including SuperYacht Builders Association members Lurssen and Oceanco, who lead a cast that also features mainstream superyacht brands such as Azimut, Cranchi, Feretti, Gulf Craft, and Princess Yachts.

A jaw-dropping line up of more than 50 floating mansions from some of the world’s leading marques, such as Feadship, Majesty and Nomad will also be on show.

Abeer AlShaali, Deputy Managing Director, Gulf Craft, said, “Gulf Craft has been present at every edition of the Dubai International Boat Show since its very first event in 1992. As our ‘home show’ we are always keen to support the event and this year is no different as we will showcase 14 boats and yachts from our Majesty, Nomad, Oryx and Silvercraft brands, as well as two exciting world debuts and the reveal of the first design concepts of a very special new superyacht. The show is an important event, not only for us as a brand but also for the global yachting industry as a whole. It puts a spotlight on the UAE – showcasing not only what the country offers in terms of marine lifestyle, but also the Government’s efforts to position Dubai as a global yachting tourism destination – something which Gulf Craft has worked closely with the local authorities to achieve. Cementing the value we see in the Dubai International Boat Show, we have chosen this year’s event as the platform to launch a year-long celebration to mark Gulf Craft’s 40th anniversary. Dubai International Boat Show will be the first of many international events this year where we will proudly display our celebratory 40th anniversary logo and mark this significant occasion.”

Middle East Yachting Conference

On 8th March as a prelude to DIBS 2022, the Middle East Yachting Conference will gather more than 100 leaders from the maritime industry who will dissect how the boating industry is working together to advance the region as a yachting hub. MEYC will discuss topics including the empowerment of women in the yachting industry, the threat of cyber-attacks to superyachts and opportunities around cryptocurrency, and will hear from experts including Chloe Zaied, CEO, Hynova and Saqr Ereiqat, Co-Founder, Crypto Oasis Sentio.

Charting a sustainable course

France-based start-up SeaBubbles will use DIBS 2022 to introduce its new-generation, urban hydrogen flying boat, the SeaBubble H2, the sustainable transport alternative in waterways, marine zones, and protected areas. Meanwhile, Sunreef Yachts, the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of luxury sailing and power multihulls, is showcasing its Sunreef80 Eco, which combines electric propulsion, superyacht living spaces, reliable sailing performance, and the industry’s latest green technologies to create a luxurious yet wholly eco-responsible craft.

“We always look to the Dubai International Boat Show as a key calendar date for our business and an opportunity to connect with both regional and international visitors to further our standing in the region. We also look to the show as a platform to discover what advances the industry has made, with this edition being a return to the norm and we are expecting some fantastic launches. As a world leader in the industry and a driver of eco-friendly vessels, we’re excited to announce that our Sunreef80 Eco will be on display at the event this month,” said Francis Lapp, Founder & CEO, Sunreef Yachts.

Visiting from Italy, both Faro Boats and Azimut Yachts will also present eco-conscious offerings. The Faro 5 Solar Set is the first maritime set in the world to integrate a 100% sustainable electric boat and a solar-charging dock, while the Azimut 78 uses carbon fibre throughout, significantly reducing fuel consumption. On display in the Superyacht Zone, it is the first of the Flybridge collection and boasts a triple IPS Volvo Penta propulsion.

Also exhibiting at DIBS 2022 are SiFly, the innovative e-foil developer led by Alexander Bachev, a professional kitesurf hydrofoil racer campaigning for inclusion at the 2024 Olympic Games. SiFly has produced the world’s most user-friendly and emission-free e-foil, enabling riders to travel above the water without waves or wind. Riders can travel at up to 45kph for up to 120 minutes and leave zero wake.

Dubai International Boat Show 2022 runs from March 9th-13th at Dubai Harbour, located between Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island. With 700 berths and the ability to house yachts of up to 160m in length, the Host Venue and VIP Registration Partner offers panoramic views of both the Dubai coastline and skyline, cementing the city as an international hub for the maritime sector by reuniting everyone from yachting heavyweights to diving start-ups.

On-site registration will not be available at Dubai International Boat Show 2022. Registration must be completed in advance via www.boatshowdubai.com

-Ends-

About Dubai International Boat Show

www.boatshowdubai.com

Dubai International Boat Show, the most trusted and established marine industry exhibition in the Middle East, is a showcase of yachts and boats from both local and international builders, together with the latest innovations in marine equipment and accessories. The multi-award-winning show showcases the latest leisure boats, equipment, and associated services in the Middle East. Exhibitors include both local and international boat manufacturers, as well as the latest innovations in marine equipment and supplies.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

www.dwtc.com

DWTC counts 40 years’ experience delivering world-class events in the Middle East and provides local, regional, and international exhibitors with unmatched expertise and in-depth market knowledge. Our team organises more than 20 of the largest and most successful international and regional shows in the Middle East, providing an ideal platform for business development in the region. Our commitment to on-going innovation within the exhibition industry has supported the rapid growth and development of a wide range of business-to-business and business-to-consumer shows and delivered consistent satisfaction to exhibitors and visitors. DWTC works with the leading trade bodies and industry associations to ensure all exhibitions deliver full value and are built upon the real needs of their specific sector.

For more information, please contact:

James Dartnell - PR and Media Relations Manager, Dubai World Trade Centre

Email: James.Dartnell@dwtc.com

Mohamed Zaki – Senior Communications Executive, Action Global Communications

​​​​​​​Email: Mohamed.z@actionprgroup.com