The sixth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge is set to commence in a few weeks and organisers have sounded the call for greater community involvement than ever before, no matter the age, ability or fitness level.

The latest installment of the annual event in the Dubai calendar has challenged people of all abilities to sign up and get involved.

Taking place from October 29th until November 27th, hundreds of thousands community members have already committed to take part and complete 30 minutes of exercise each day for 30 days. While this may sound like a daunting physical commitment for some, by changing lifestyle and regular habits now, a more healthier approach can lead to fewer medical problems in the years ahead.

One of the successes of Dubai Fitness Challenge in recent years has been the variety of free activities and events on offer to encourage as much inclusion as possible. That is set to continue in 2022, with a huge range of fitness classes, fun exercise challenges and group events lined up to ensure maximum participation this year.

“What we are looking for is to make the 2022 Dubai Fitness Challenge not only a memorable event, but something that is open to everyone,” said His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council,

“Ever since this incredible event was first launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, it has become bigger and better each year. In 2022, that trend will continue with even more people getting involved. Most importantly, this event is inclusive - and that is reflected in the calibre and variety of events we have planned. There really is something for everyone, and there is no excuse not to get involved this year and make that change towards a healthier lifestyle.”

Dubai makes the perfect background for such a wide-ranging initiative, with extensive open spaces and community areas that can become fitness playgrounds.

From young children, to older people in our community - the beauty of the DFC is that you can go at your own pace and find a niche of exercise that is most suited to you. From the two Fitness Villages planned at Kite Beach and the Last Exit Al Khawaneej to the 20 Community Fitness Hubs offering facilities, equipment and expert advice, the options to take part are wide ranging.

And it has never been easier to get around the city, with better public transport links than ever giving great access to a wealth of fitness events planned across the city throughout the challenge. Events include the iconic Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai that attracted 146,000 participants in 2021 to take on the 5km and 10 km route along Sheikh Zayed Road. Whether running or walking the route, it is the perfect example of how inclusive the event is, attracting people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the sights and landmarks of Dubai, such as the Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and Burj Khalifa.

This year’s run on Sunday, November 20 promises to attract just as many, if not more than the record-breaking attendance in 2021.

Another cornerstone of DFC is Dubai Ride presented by DP World on November 6 - a cycle route that can be completed as a 4km family ride or a 12km loop along Sheikh Zayed Road. In 2021, 33,000 cyclists strapped on their biking gear to hit the roads and enjoy the sights and sounds of Dubai Water Canal and other prominent landmarks as the city’s busiest road is transformed into a giant velodrome.

“These two events have become iconic staples in Dubai Fitness Challenge, and both are equally spectacular in their setting,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

“They are a great way to set goals for those taking part, whether to compete with friends or get out as a family to achieve a personal challenge and encourage participation. Overall, DFC is fun and these two events are a great example of that.”

Since the first edition of the DFC in 2017, Dubai has transformed into the ideal place to live, work and visit for those seeking a healthier way of life. Running and cycling in particular are both booming, thanks in part to the huge developments in sporting infrastructure across Dubai.

There are now hundreds of kilometres of running and cycling tracks, so there has never been a better time to pull on those running shoes and take a long walk, gentle run or push yourself that little bit harder to take on the challenge and elevate your fitness levels.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

