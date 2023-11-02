Over the weekend, 102 Dubai Duty Free employees donned their cycling helmets and hit the 13km road of Meydan Cycling Track on two wheels to kick off the 7th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge on 28th October.

Dubai Duty Free has been actively participating in the Dubai Fitness Challenge since its launch in 2017 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council for Dubai Government. The Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to encourage citywide residents to participate in various fitness activities for 30 minutes for 30 days to help make the emirate “the most active city” in the world.

Commenting on the initiative, Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin said, “At Dubai Duty Free, we always advocate a healthy and active lifestyle for our employees throughout the year, from various company sporting events, such as the DDF Olympics, to participating in different events in and out of Dubai, including the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which we have been supporting since it began and think it is a great thing to be involved with."

In addition to the cycling event, there will also be a 5km Fun Run on 5th November at the Dubai Design District, a Zumba class on 19th November at the Duba Duty Free Distribution Centre staff parking area and an Iyengar Yoga class to be led Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi and his wife Alpana on 26th November at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.

Dubai Duty Free employees will also participate in two citywide events, the Dubai Ride and the Dubai Run to be held at Sheikh Zayed Road on 12th and 26th November, respectively.

Yousef Al Khalid, Vice President for HR Service Delivery attended the cycling event and awarded the top 10 men and women finishers.

