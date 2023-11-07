As the Dubai Fitness Challenge entered its second week, 190 Dubai Duty Free and The Irish Village employees turned out for the 5km Fun Run on Sunday morning, 5th November at the Dubai Design District.

The fun run was held on the walking path by the waterfront of the Dubai Design District Marine Transport Station, with Yousef Al Khalid, Vice President for HR Service Delivery, leading the running team.

Some runners were joined by their children, spouses, and the top 5 male and female finishers were awarded by Yousef Al Khalid.

Commenting on the success of the second corporate activity, Yousef Al Khalid said, “We are delighted to see a large turnout from Dubai Duty Free and The Irish Village for this running event, with some coming with their families. Indeed, it was a fun run, and a fun day was had by all!”

The retail operation has two more corporate fitness activities planned for the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which includes a Zumba class on 19th November at the Duba Duty Free Distribution Centre staff parking area and an Iyengar Yoga class to be led Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi and his wife Alpana on 26th November at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.

Dubai Duty Free employees will also participate in two citywide events, the Dubai Ride and the Dubai Run to be held at Sheikh Zayed Road on 12th and 26th November, respectively.

Dubai Duty Free is proud to support the Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative and bring its employees together to encourage a healthier and more active lifestyle for its growing workforce.

