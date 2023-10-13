Dubai: The Dubai Customs Youth Council recently conducted a training workshop for its employees focused on the effective execution of small and medium-sized projects. This initiative aligns with the Department's dedication to empowering its staff, particularly those involved in entrepreneurial endeavors. The workshop, held in Harvester Company’s building in Quoz, offered participants insights into the experiences of local entrepreneurs, enhancing their knowledge and expertise in the domain of small and medium-sized projects, with a particular emphasis on the coffee industry. Dubai Customs places significant importance on supporting and leveraging the potential of young individuals and involving them in the path of sustainable development.

Saeed Al Janahi, Head of the Dubai Customs Youth Council, explained that these training workshops are part of their strategic plan, aiming to strengthen the role of youth in generating innovative ideas for initiating businesses, recognizing that today's youth are the future leaders.

He stressed that the workshop's goal was to share the experiences of established entrepreneurs and highlight strategies for enhancing the value of projects to inspire young individuals to explore entrepreneurship.

The workshop was led by Engineer Shamma bin Lahij, a co-founder of Harvester Company, who delved into the intricacies of the specialized coffee project and introduced the concept of tasting protocols. The workshop also featured practical sessions on coffee tasting and provided a comprehensive understanding of the challenges she faced in the coffee industry market.

During the workshop, Shamma bin Lahij offered valuable guidance to participants from the Dubai Customs Youth Council on how to initiate a project and sustain its uniqueness and success. This involved the formulation of a clear vision, its execution, and strategies for navigating competition in the market.