Dubai – In support of Dubai’s efforts to promote amusement and entertainment activities offered to tourists and visitors as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2023 events, Dubai Customs is engaged with a wide array of awareness and edutainment activities at Modesh World, which runs till August 27, attracting hundreds of children.

Modesh World-goers enjoyed the programs and activities of Dubai Customs, particularly appreciating the unique and fun experiences that brought together kids from different nationalities and cultural backgrounds. Several DC departments took part in the activities including CSR section of the Corporate Communication Department, the IPR Department, and the Technical Support Department.

An awareness-raising workshop on corporate social responsibility and sustainability in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation was the highlight of DC activities at the event, with a discussion on the role of Customs in supporting community work and social development.

The IPR Department’s Awareness and Education section facilitated an edutainment workshop for kids to educate them on the importance of intellectual property protection and the dangers of counterfeits and piracy. The participants were encouraged to portray their understanding and ideas for IP protection using creative ways like colored paper and cartoon shapes.

Technical Support’s K9 Unit also participated in these activities. They gave children a demonstration on the capabilities of customs dogs in detecting sensitive prohibited substances, explosives and drugs, whether in cargo shipments or passenger luggage at Customs points of entry. Some kids were even invited to take part in Customs dogs performances, where K9 handlers were keen to teach children how to deal with Customs dogs. They were happy to take memorial photos with the dogs.