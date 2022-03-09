Dubai: Dubai Customs, represented by the Women’s Committee, celebrated the International Women’s Day, which is observed annually on 8th March, under the slogan (You Are Enough) at the Palazzo Versace Hotel, and was attended by 160 female employees.

The annual celebration of the International Women’s Day at Dubai Customs is an occasion to highlight the role women play in society and the workplace.

The event included a lecture presented by Moza Al Hamly, a Life Trainer, who talked about women’s role of life and how they can make change, and make themselves and those around them happier.

On the sidelines of the celebration, a fair was organized in which many products were displayed and gifts were distributed to the employees.

Commenting on the event, Mariam Khalifa Al-Shamsi, Head of the Women's Committee at Dubai Customs said:

“Celebrating the International Women’s Day is an important staple on Dubai Customs’ annual calendar as it recognizes the pivotal role a woman plays in society, and the role the female employees played in advancing Dubai Customs at all levels. The event is an occasion to support and empower women towards more contribution to sustainable economy.”

Dubai Customs has 754 female employees, including 255 women working in field and security jobs as inspection officers, who work hard and with full passion and dedication to realize the Department’s vision of becoming the leading customs administration worldwide supporting legitimate trade.

The customs organization, a nod to more than 100 years of excellence, has been always a vehement supporter of women, with many initiatives launched to support this cause including the Dubai Customs Nursery, the first of its kind in Dubai to support working mothers, with a capacity of 75 children. In 2014, Dubai Customs initiated the Women’s Committee to handle women’s’ affairs in the Department. Female employees hold different positions including senior ones at Dubai Customs and exclusively organize certain initiatives such as the annual Carpet & Art Oasis.

