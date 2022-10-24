Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) continues to support talent on their creative journeys, investing in them to develop their skills and empower the cultural and creative sector, thus cementing Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dubai Culture's efforts to highlight the emirate’s creative and cultural scene has manifested through its participation in the UAE’s first Creative Career Days organised by the Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai over two days. Two panel discussions shed light on Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert Festival and Sikka Art and Design Festival, through which their impact in supporting the creative economy of the UAE was discussed, and the ability to provide appropriate environments for successful creatives.

A remarkable interaction was found at these panels hosted by Dubai Culture discussions by creatives who listened to inspiring stories presented by a selection of filmmakers in the UAE during their participation in the Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert Festival session moderated by its project manager Shaikh Maktoum Marwan Hasher Al Maktoum, Senior Officer in the Projects & Events Department at Dubai Culture. Amna Belhoul, Executive Creative Director, Entertainment and Events, Expo 2020 Dubai; Emirati director Sarah Al Hashemi; and director Khaled Al Mahmoud, award-winning filmmaker, together also addressed how education and guidance contributed to enriching their respective career paths, how they were able to reach the current point where they are and their vision for the future. They also touched on the importance of film funds and platforms that support the industry at the regional and international levels, and highlighted the importance of Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert Festival and the role it has played in the sustainability of the local film industry.

Educational Opportunities

The definition of the emerging artist and the possibilities that creative professions provide formed main themes in the Sikka Art and Design Festival session, which was moderated by Shamma Al Zaffin, Senior Officer in the CEO of Arts & Literature Sector office at Dubai Culture - artistic curator of the festival in 2022. Photographer Ammar Al-Banna, visual artists Maryam Al-Hamiri and Ahmed Imad, and graphic designer Aisha Bin Haider jointly explored the quality of opportunities offered by creative professions, the challenges faced by emerging creatives in this field, as well as the importance of developing young talent through education and activities and encouraging them to enter arts, culture and design.

Creative Career Days was not limited to discussions, but also expanded to include a workshop held by the Authority to introduce the e-learning initiative, which Dubai Culture recently launched its third edition of in cooperation with LinkedIn, with the aim of providing education and training opportunities for UAE creatives, and benefiting from the educational library available on the LinkedIn platform, which includes about 16,000 courses, introducing them to ways to develop their capabilities and profiles, expand their presence on this platform and to facilitate their access to companies and entrepreneurs.

Design

Dubai Design Week 2022 will be held from 8 to 13 November. The Authority will participate in the multidisciplinary design session, exploring the nature of the challenges facing creatives, the facets of design itself, the quality of the opportunities available to creatives, and the areas in which they carry out their work. The panel discussion, which will be held on November 12, will host architects Karim Tamerji, Abdullah Al Mulla, Amal Al Nouhi, Lisa Ball-Lechgar, Deputy Director of Tashkeel Centre, while Noor Khalfan Al Roumi, Specialist at the Projects & Events Department at Dubai Culture, will moderate the session held in the Dubai Design District.

Dubai Culture's participation in the Creative Career Days addresses its cultural vision, aims to promote belonging and investment in youth talent, and foster a creative and sustainable environment in which all kinds of arts thrive, to be more able to contribute to the development of Dubai’s creative economy.

