Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced its participation in Arabian Travel Market 2023 that will be held from 1 to 4 May 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Its participation stems from the importance of this annual event that has become a platform for promoting Dubai's prominent historical landmarks, which supports the Authority's efforts aimed at stimulating cultural tourism in the emirate, introducing local heritage, and enhancing its presence on the global map, which contributes to cementing its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Through its stand at the Arabian Travel Market, Dubai Culture is shedding light on Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE's largest heritage museum, to introduce visitors to the story carried across the museum's 22 pavilions and 80 houses that have been designed in accordance with international standards to provide a group of unique cultural experiences, enabling visitors to learn about the history and heritage of Dubai, and the traditional lifestyles that prevailed there from the mid-nineteenth century until the 1970s, in addition to exploring the elements of local heritage and culture through the museum's collections, which vary between old photographs, video clips, coins, jewelry, stamps, documents, and others.

Dubai Culture is also curating an art exhibition that sheds light on the richness and uniqueness of the local creative scene, featuring a group of works by renowned Emirati artists and creatives, including Najat Makki, Ammar Al Attar, Eman Al Hashemi, Asma Belhamar, Obaid AlBudoor, Ahmed Alansari, Salma Almarri, and others. The exhibition is organised to empower local talent, introduce their achievements, and support Dubai's cultural and creative industries.

