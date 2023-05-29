Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is organising the Min – Ela exhibition from 7 to 30 June at Al Safa Art and Design Library to celebrate its employees' creative talent. This comes within the framework of the Authority’s keenness to support, encourage and invest in its employees’ ambitious energies to enhance the emirate’s creative scene as well as offer a chance for the community to get to know the Authority at a deeper level, which contributes to achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to cement Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Through the exhibition, Dubai Culture seeks to encourage its employees to unleash their imaginations and diverse artistic talent and motivate the development of skills, in addition to giving visitors an opportunity to get acquainted with a group of new creatives and to learn about their experiences inspired by the emirate’s rich history and heritage.

The Min – Ela exhibition includes artworks in various visual art fields. It also provides a creative space to enable pioneering and new talent to display their creations, which helps support the strength of Dubai’s cultural and creative industries.

This exhibition comes within Dubai Culture's commitments and efforts to empower Dubai’s culture and arts sector, strengthening it and raising its input into the emirate’s creative economy. It also continues to support local and international talent by providing opportunities to express their visions and innovative ideas, which is part of establishing a sustainable creative ecosystem.