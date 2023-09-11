Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “Networking events of this nature are highly important for Dubai’s vibrant business community, as dialogue with business councils is key to the successful strategic partnership between the public and private sectors.”

The chamber’s Business Relations team connected with more than 20 business councils at the Big Inter-Council Networking Night, the largest inter-council networking event of the year that attracted over 600 members of the business community.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has participated in the ‘Big Inter-Council Networking Night’ event as part of its efforts to support the business community, promote cross-border economic partnerships, and consolidate the emirate’s position as a highly competitive hub for global trade.

Organised by a number of business councils under the umbrella of the chamber, the exclusive gathering was the largest inter-council networking event of the year and created an ideal platform for the chamber’s Business Relations team to connect with more than 20 business councils. The event attracted the participation of over 600 businesspeople, providing unparalleled opportunities for professionals to expand their networks, exchange ideas, and foster valuable partnerships with like-minded peers.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Networking events of this nature are highly important for Dubai’s vibrant business community, as dialogue with business councils is key to the successful strategic partnership between the public and private sectors. These meetings create an ideal platform to discuss joint cooperation and align efforts to serve common interests, supporting the business councils’ drive to enhance the competitiveness of the local business environment and consolidating Dubai's position as a leading global business destination.”

Dubai Chamber of Commerce works to facilitate and improve the ease of doing business in Dubai, while delivering value-added services and acting as a bridge between the business community and Dubai’s dynamic government. In addition to serving as a powerful advocate for the emirate’s business interests, the chamber helps members to make informed decisions and explore business opportunities by providing access to timely market intelligence and expert guidance.

The ‘Big Inter-Council Networking Night’ is an initiative by the business councils that includes a series of regular quarterly gatherings aimed at enhancing dialogue between councils and coordinating their activities to advance their common interests.

Business councils provide valuable platforms for companies in the UAE and other markets to connect, collaborate, and build mutually beneficial partnerships, opening new channels for economic cooperation with business communities across the globe. Dubai Chamber of Commerce is currently working to expand the number of business councils representing the nationalities of investors in the emirate, with the goal of consolidating efforts to support members in international markets and unify the voices of business councils to achieve their shared objectives.

