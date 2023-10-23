H.E. Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair: “As part of our commitment to ensuring a favourable business environment in the emirate, we are constantly seeking to enhance the efficiency of the legislative and regulatory system while promoting a culture of excellence.” “The forum provides an outstanding opportunity to shape impactful initiatives for 2024 that will support the ambitions of Dubai’s dynamic business community and drive the emirate’s continuing economic growth.”

Participants reviewed the chamber’s notable achievements during 2023, including the launch of the Dubai Family Business Centre, reaching the milestone of more than 100 sector-specific Business Groups, and the launch of the IPO Accelerator Programme in cooperation with the Dubai Financial Market.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted the 2023 edition of the Engage Forum. The annual meeting brought together members of the Board of Directors and the Advisory Council to discuss the chamber's future plans and shape its strategic direction for 2024.

The gathering served as a platform for the sharing of strategic insights and ideas to enhance the impact of the chamber's programmes and initiatives. The Engage Forum plays an important role in steering the chamber's strategy to support the private sector in overcoming challenges and leveraging opportunities, with the goal of further enhancing the emirate’s favourable business environment and contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Addressing participants during his opening remarks, H.E. Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers stated: “As part of our commitment to ensuring a favourable business environment in the emirate, we are constantly seeking to enhance the efficiency of the legislative and regulatory system while promoting a culture of excellence. This gathering reinforces this principle, creating a platform to share visions and ideas to advance Dubai’s journey to sustainable prosperity. The forum provides an outstanding opportunity to shape impactful initiatives for 2024 that will support the ambitions of Dubai’s dynamic business community and drive the emirate’s continuing economic growth.”

His Excellency highlighted the chamber’s key achievements and initiatives during 2023. These included the launch of the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which seeks to enhance the governance, continuity, and sustainability of family businesses in the emirate. The chamber also reached a significant milestone earlier this year when the number of sector-specific Business Groups increased to exceed 100 for the first time. These groups play a vital role in enhancing Dubai’s favourable business environment by creating opportunities for the private sector to contribute to the development of key policies and legislation applicable to each sector.

During his speech, H.E. Al Ghurair also discussed the chamber's launch of the IPO Accelerator Programme in partnership with the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). The programme is designed to support family businesses and large private companies in their journeys towards an IPO, increasing the momentum of the emirate’s capital markets.

H.E. Al Ghurair called on the members of the Board of Directors and the Advisory Board to play an active role in contributing visionary ideas to enhance and develop Dubai’s dynamic business environment, emphasising the chamber’s vital role in shaping the emirate’s future strategies to support the business community and drive economic growth.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a series of group discussions exploring topics including how to overcome legislative obstacles faced by businesses, ways to unlock business growth for SMEs and startups, and measures to enhance dispute resolution procedures.

Launched in 2022, the Engage Forum was developed to drive public-private sector dialogue and cooperation to help achieve Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s strategic priorities and the goals of the emirate’s economic agenda. The event aims to expand the role of Advisory Board members in influencing the chamber’s advocacy agenda and decision-making processes.

As an advocate for the interests of Dubai’s business community, Dubai Chamber of Commerce serves as a bridge connecting the local business community with Dubai’s dynamic government and is committed to ensuring a thriving environment in which businesses can flourish. The chamber seeks to facilitate and improve the ease of doing business in the emirate and advance Dubai’s position as a highly competitive global commercial centre.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

