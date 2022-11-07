Hosted by Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Network, knowledge sharing event highlighted various aspects of planning initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions within business operations.

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Network’s Task Force on Managing Carbon Footprints recently organised an event offering valuable insights and guidance on how businesses can reduce carbon emissions and transition to becoming net zero.

The event, titled Sustainability Management Simulation – Net Zero examined different activities, tools and methods that can be adopted to reduce carbon emissions in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, a national drive to bring carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

Participants learned about key aspects that should be considered as part of any net zero plan, such as industry, location, timeline, financial budget, stakeholders engagement, training and development for employees, sustainability team, carbon budget and sources of emissions, as well as tracking and evaluation.

During the event, Dr. Tim Rogmans, Associate Professor, College of Business, Zayed University, facilitated the session and guided companies through a simulation and analysed participating companies’ data and results. The majority of the companies that took part in the simulation were projected to achieve 50 percent reductions in carbon emissions with their planning.

Dr. Tim Rogmans said the simulation aimed to help companies better understand the challenges and benefits associated with reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He noted that carbon reduction strategies can help reduce costs and increase revenues, adding that companies utilising the right tools and methods can maximise the positive impact of net zero plans.

Launched in 2010, Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Network is an essential platform for the business community to exchange information and experiences on matters related to corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

The Network is a platform for member companies to identify and share expertise on CSR and Sustainability challenges and develop practical solutions, while it also provides the opportunity for members to engage with key stakeholders including government bodies.

