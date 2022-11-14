Dubai, UAE: Set to host over 300 exhibitors from across 40 countries, Dubai-trade shows Paperworld Middle East and Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East open tomorrow (15 November at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and run until Thursday (November 17). With Paperworld Middle East in their 11th year and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East returning for their 2nd year, both shows are witnessing strong international participation from key markets including Turkey, Africa, and Germany.

Making its Middle East debut last year following international success, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East is a part of Messe Frankfurt’s highly successful Ambiente portfolio and has won international exhibitor support with a strong focus on products made from sustainable and ethical resources.

“We’re excited to be entering the 11th year of Paperworld Middle East and bringing back Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East for its second year,” said Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director, Paperworld Middle East. “The success both events are seeing is a testament to the potential both industries hold in the growing MENA market -

an annual growth of 3.2 percent over the next six years to reach a regional record worth of US $12.93 billion. As a gateway to the region, this is also why we are seeing so much presence from key overseas markets as key players can network, do business, and see the latest trends all under one roof.”

The three-day trade show is set to witness exhibitors from around the world bring some of the most interesting products in various categories, including all types of office stationery, such as calculators, folders, shredders, and a wide range of office accessories. While distributors and retailers can find their ideal destination for corporate and retail gift items, from arts & crafts gifts, license & promotional gifts, souvenirs, electronic gifts, and gourmet gifts, amongst others.

“The industry is in perpetual change for more than 15 years. There is a constant decrease in the use of printing in Europe and the USA by the consumer given the digital solutions like emails, clouds, smartphones etc,” said Olivier Wernain from Speed Infotech. “The different lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid did change this trend, we are now in 2022 and are happy to be back to the normal trend,” he added.

Also returning this year is ‘The Hub Forum’, where leaders in gifting and e-commerce come together to discuss several pressing topics offered live and virtual forms. A keynote speech will be delivered by Rashed Al Mulla, Senior Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications at Dubai CommerCity on how Dubai is set to be a futuristic hub, Misha Agrawal, Business Head at Save the Planet will host a session on how to adapt to a carbon-neutral approach and move towards a greener future. The second day of the Forum will focus on education in the metaverse where a talk led by Cumai A. Housn, Co-founder of Biennale.io will be followed by a panel discussion of industry specialists looking into.

More information is available at: www.paperworldme.com and www.giftslifestyleme.com