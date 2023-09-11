HE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani and Dr. Khaled Ghattass address ‘Prioritising Wellbeing and Mental Health’

Sharjah: The Department of Statistics and Community development (DSCD) will be participating in the 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Berau (SGMB) on September 13-14. During the event, a dedicated room under the name ‘Talks Shaping Communities,’ will host DSCD’s four discussion sessions and two inspiring speeches, featuring a diverse range of government officials and experts who will explore vital topics of interest to communities and governments worldwide. The programme will discuss strategies and policies that ensure society’s well-being, empowerment, and growth, in line with the overarching theme of this year’s forum, ‘Today's Resources.. Tomorrow's Wealth.’

Commenting on the department’s participation in the forum, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of DSCD, said: “The ultimate goal of all entities' actions, plans, and strategies is to develop our communities and improve the well-being and happiness of the people. Communication should also pursue the same mission, in both theory and practice, fostering a culture of development, community collaboration, and corporate partnership.”

“We are participating in the IGCF to highlight the factors that contribute to community development, which can enable societies to harness the capabilities and potential of its people. The discussions will also hammer on the importance of forging partnerships and collective consensus on methodologies between all community institutions, including government communication departments, to achieve this goal,” HE added.

Empowering families and enriching nations

The session, “Empowering Families, Enriching Nations: Government Strategies for Human Resources Investment and Family Development,” will discuss the importance of families in societies and nations building, strategies to promote youth marriage and family formation, and the provision of social and urban support systems for families. The session will host HE Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqer Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts & Villages Affairs Department; HE Dr. Khawla Abdulrahman, Chairperson of the Family Affairs Authority; HE Eng. Thamer AlQasimi, Executive Director of Special Projects and Partnerships at Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and will be moderated by Asma Hasooni, Media Professional at the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Bridging the Soft Skills Gap

The session titled 'Bridging the Soft Skills Gap for Human Capital Development' will bring together notable speakers, including HE Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office (SDO); Abdullah Abu Sheikh, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Astra Tech; and Dawn Metcalfe, Workplace Culture Advisor and founder of PDSi. They will share valuable insights on developing soft skills, often referred to as 'Skills for Life,' given their central importance in human capital development and workforce success, alongside the increasing demand for these skills in the labour market. These crucial soft skills include critical thinking, creativity, innovation, and communication, all essential to keep pace with the requirements of the digital transformation and artificial intelligence era. The session will be moderated by Mohamed Khaled Al Shamsi, Future Sustainability Leader, Masdar.

Prioritising Wellbeing and Mental Health

HE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Chairman of Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club and Founder and Chairman of Sharjah Paintball Park; and Dr. Khaled Ghattass, Scientist, Researcher, and Social Media Influence will speak in a session titled ‘Prioritising Wellbeing and Mental Health: A Catalyst for Flourishing Economies and Societies.’ Moderated by Mohamed Khaled Al Shamsi, Future Sustainability Leader in Masdar, the session will delve into the role of mental health as a key factor of achieving prosperity for nations, in addition to improving happiness, creativity and productivity indicators for individuals and communities alike.

A new form of soft power

As women's empowerment is integral to advancing the contribution of human resources in community development and economic growth, the session themed “A New Form of Soft Power: Empowering Women as an Economic Enabler” will host HE Hanan Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC); HE Dr. Aisha bint Butti Bin Bishr, Global Digital Transformation Expert and Strategic Leader in Smart City Initiatives, to turn the spotlight on key challenges that face women in labour markets and vital sectors, as well as the opportunities offered. The session will be moderated by Asma Hasooni, Media Professional at the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Inspiring talks

Dr. Khalil Al-Zyoud, a Family Relations Consultant, Psychology Coach, and Expert, will deliver two inspiring talks during the two-day event. In his first talk, titled “Prioritising Wellbeing and Mental Health: The Path to Productivity,” he will discuss how to build mental resilience and a “psychological immune system” that can help improve performance and bring the best mental state to work and family life. He will also discuss how to activate psychological skills that boost productivity. In his second talk, titled “Personal Skills: A Necessity, not a Luxury,” Al-Zyoud will talk about how to use personal traits, capabilities, and skills to fully utilise one’s physical environment.