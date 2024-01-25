Sharjah: The Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) together with the Sharjah Government Employees Club (SGEC), have launched an innovative series of monthly discussion sessions aptly named ‘Sharjah Talks’, bringing together a panel of experts to deliberate on various topics of importance regarding community and economic development. This initiative aims to strengthen communication and interaction among community members as well as between the public and private sectors in Sharjah.

These engaging talks will cover topics ranging from sports and mental health to art and entertainment, as well as environment, agriculture, industry, and a range of other fields of interest. The sessions, to be held monthly, will offer attendees deeper insight into the perspectives and strategies of leaders and decision-makers in Sharjah's diverse sectors, as well as ensuring widespread access and participation by taking place at various venues throughout the Emirate.

This strategic partnership between the DSCD and the Sharjah Government Employees Club is founded on a shared vision of nurturing public and official collaboration to enhance services, promote overall community development, and ensure the well-being of citizens and residents, all while creating a deeper understanding of decision-making processes and encouraging their active participation.

Innovative discussion platform

Commenting on the partnership, Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DSCD, said: “The launch of ‘Sharjah Talks’ reflects our commitment to collecting public opinion and using data and information to enhance the quality of life in our communities. This is in line with contributing to the sustainable development journey of the emirate through the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, and Ruler of Sharjah, who places great emphasis on human-centric development as the core of fair and comprehensive advancement for all segments of society.”

He added: “DSCD is dedicated to embedding this vision in our strategy and operations, achieving our mandate of providing accurate, reliable, and up-to-date data and information, assisting in decision-making and the formation of developmental policies and plans. We look forward to strengthening our strategic partnership with the Sharjah Government Employees Club, which shares the same vision and goals as we do, offering services and engaging events for employees and the community. We are confident that our ‘Sharjah Talks’ initiative will provide an ideal platform for communication, cooperation, and continuous learning, achieving great success and widespread interaction between various sectors of society.”

A platform for development and knowledge

Speaking on the recently established initiative, Ahmed Hamad Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Government Employees Club, said: “Sharjah Talks represents an opportunity for employees to discuss various topics that affect their day-to-day lives, contribute to the development of their skills, and keep them informed about advancements in various fields of interest. This aligns with the government’s mission to support and develop talent within the Emirate, and enable them to communicate their perspectives and opinions to those who make decisions and form policies.”

He noted that the development of human capital is vital in the advancement of the Emirate and that community feedback is essential to creating a prosperous and well-functioning society. He said: “We look forward to ‘Sharjah Talks’ being a window for effective communication, enriching public debate, and a platform for creativity and innovation. This initiative is also important in emphasising Sharjah's goal of spreading culture and knowledge among all segments of society.”