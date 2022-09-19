Sharjah: Several interesting discussions are going to unfold at the upcoming 11th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Expo Centre Sharjah on September 28 - 29, and amongst them will be two insightful dialogues highlighting how language can be used to find a common ground for communication between the government and their citizens.

Be it in the form of written word or through an artistic stage production, the power of language can be used to reinforce national and cultural identity as well as disseminate information - sometimes in a more impactful manner than the news bulletins or other traditional media.

The power of enacted language - Arabic drama

In a session titled ‘Drama - Between Intellectual and Linguistic Construction’, moderated by Lana Al Jundi, journalist and author, speakers including Mohammed Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Ashraf Zaki, Head of the Egyptian Actors Syndicate; Asmahan Tawfiq, actress; and Peter Mimi, Egyptian director and author, will discuss the obstacles and opportunities in Arabic drama, highlighting the key reasons for its absence from the international scene.

Panellists will also discuss the role of drama in preserving language and balancing identities and cultures, and deliberate the possibility of creating a unified Arab drama production system that bears the cultural, historical and emotional commonality.

The Arabic language through the golden age

In a dialogue session titled ‘Language is not an option’, media professional Mohammad Abu Obeid will host a dialogue with Mezna Najeeb, UAE Arab Reading Challenge 2019 winner, to highlight the reality of the Arabic language, its status among world languages and its capacity to develop and advance in a fast-paced era while remaining true to its history and origins. A key highlight of the conversation will be the impact language had on communication between people worldwide through the golden age when Arabic was the language of science and literature.

Najeeb will share her immersive experience with the Arabic language through her readings that earned her the title of the UAE Arab Reading Challenge 2019 winner, and how it is important for generations to balance openness to the world by learning its languages and effective communication using them and mastering the Arabic language, which is a vital part of the Arab identity and heritage. The session will also discuss whether economic superiority contributes to the dominance of one language at the expense of others.

IGCF 2022 is organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), and will feature 7 main discussion sessions, 10 inspiring speeches, 6 workshops, 13 interactive platforms and 40 side activities. The agenda will be led by 160 senior public officials, thought leaders and experts who will highlight the role of government communication in overcoming local and global governance challenges, and social and economic crises while highlighting opportunities arising from them.

