Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, concluded its exciting Back to School Campaign. The celebrations, which were held to celebrate the return of students to the academic year 2022/2023, were met with great acclaim and widespread participation from children and parents alike, for the variety of edutainment options.

The special activations ran from 24th July to 20th August, offering Mall visitors two stations – ‘Festival Academy’, located at Centre Court, and featuring a wide range of edutainment options for adults and children alike; and the ‘Customisation Station’, located at the Entertainment Node, which allowed children to customise their school supplies to their tastes. Both gave children and parents a glimpse of the new school year with the Academy’s school yard and classroom designs, where children enjoyed a variety of edutainment activities, and participated in arts and crafts workshops in the classrooms.

The Academy also offered a range of edutainment options, including daily balloon twisting shows, face painting stations, ventriloquist performances, and spelling bee competitions in English and Arabic languages where winners received celebratory plaques and trophies as a reward to take home. The shows also featured daily visits by various multi-lingual guest speakers who delivered 30-minute cultural lessons to children on other cultures, and topics relating to languages, important landmarks, and culinary preferences with a special focus on the upcoming anticipated sporting event and the 32 participating nations.

The eye-catching ‘Customisation Station’ featured a giant brush and was the perfect platform that allowed children over 4 years old to unleash their creativity and use the art supplies placed at the desks to customise their school supplies.

The celebrations also included a collaboration with both the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Mowasalat (Karwa) tying in with their “Back to School” campaign held under the slogan “With knowledge we build Qatar”. The Ministry’s campaign directed at kindergarten and school students, aimed at promoting awareness on safe commute to school and working and learning together through animated artistic activities, video games, and a display screen.

A host of retailers participated in the festivities, including top brands such as Skechers, Marks & Spencer, Kipling, Next, Borders, and Daiso, who all showcased their latest collections and trends in school supply.

While shopping for their school supplies and needs, mallgoers enjoyed the opportunity to avail rewards through Doha Festival City’s Festival Rewards loyalty app. Kids club members also enjoyed additional rewards and exclusive offers to reward them for their loyalty and continued membership.

Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager, said: “We are thrilled with the great success the Back to School campaign has garnered. We wish students, teachers, and parents a fun, productive, and healthy school year. We also thank the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Mowasalat for joining us in this celebration and we look forward to more collaborations with them and with other partners in line with our #FestivalCares programme which will further contribute to the development of Qatar’s community.”

In line with the preventative measures set out by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to ensure a safe shopping environment for all, Doha Festival City commits itself to continuous necessary health and safety measures throughout the mall. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed in the areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

For more information on the mall's operating hours please call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/

