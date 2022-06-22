As part of its ongoing #FestivalCares corporate social responsibility programme, Doha Festival City hosted a recycling initiative organised by the Al Daayen Municipality where guests were given the chance to claim rewards for their sustainable habits

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, hosted a recycling initiative organised by the Al Daayen Municipality to mark World Environment Day. The two-day event saw a recycling drive and engaging activities for children.

World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people across the world. Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), it is held annually on 5 June since 1973. This year it was hosted in Sweden under the slogan #OnlyOneEarth with a focus on living sustainably in harmony with nature.

Through the joint Al Daayen Municipality and Doha Festival recycling initiative, mall visitors were able to claim reusable bottles from the event’s partners, Daiso and Ikea, upon recycling 10 single-use plastic bottles. The event also hosted a special activation for children where the younger participants enjoyed a colouring activity.

Commenting on the recycling initiative, Robert Hall, Festival City’s General Manager, said: “As a socially responsible mall and as part of our #FestivalCares programme, Doha Festival City strives to be at the forefront to celebrate international occasions that serve toward spreading awareness on the environmental impact of our daily choices, and the impact of environmental damage on our collective health and wellbeing. Doha Festival City is committed to providing a platform for community initiatives such as this recycling initiative in partnership with the Al Daayen Municipality. Together we are demonstrating that everyone can play a positive role in protecting the environment and promoting the sustainable culture in Qatar.”

From his part Rashid Mishlesh Al Khayarin; Director of Al Daayen Municipality, said: “We are very happy to partner with Doha Festival City, one of our long-standing partners to spread awareness on the importance of recycling in our community. Our joint efforts aim at empowering people to make responsible choices and to understand that their efforts - no matter how small - can contribute to a healthier environment for them and the future generations. The realization of the environmental pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030 is only possible when we all work together.”

Doha Festival City’s #FestivalCares initiatives programme includes a robust array of internal and external initiatives and events catered toward providing support and assistance to the Mall’s visitors and helping enrich their experience, as well as supporting the local community in Qatar as part of Doha Festival City’s efforts to give back to the people in Qatar as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

For more information on the Mall's operating hours during Ramadan and Eid, please call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/

