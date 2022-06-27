Ease of doing business in Dubai and DMCC’s position as an international trade hub highlighted to 139 Polish businesses from a range of sectors

DMCC hosts Made for Trade Live roadshow in Warsaw for the first time to strengthen bilateral trade and business relations

DMCC hosted the event in partnership with the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, after recently signing an MoU to enhance cooperation between the two countries

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has successfully concluded its first Made for Trade Live roadshow in Warsaw, Poland, where it highlighted the benefits of doing business in Dubai for Polish companies looking to expand internationally.

The event saw senior DMCC executives address over 139 representatives of Polish businesses from a range of sectors. Speakers and delegates discussed the strategic geographic location and commercial appeal of Dubai and the ease of doing business in DMCC, which is the fastest growing and most interconnected free zone in the world. The discussions also focused on opportunities for the UAE and Poland to enhance bilateral trade and business relations.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Facilitating trade, removing barriers to entry and unlocking new business opportunities are critical components of DMCC’s mandate. Through these roadshows, we showcase the unparalleled potential that DMCC has to offer for businesses looking to set up a company in Dubai. While the UAE is already Poland’s largest trading partner in the Middle East, there is still a lot more we can do together by supporting exporters and businesses in both countries. DMCC’s first official visit to Poland was extremely successful, and we are looking forward to working even closer together in the years ahead.”

Held in partnership with the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, the full capacity Made for Trade Live event demonstrated DMCC’s deep commitment to businesses in the region and underlined its focus on strengthening trade relations with Poland across a range of sectors.

In December 2021, DMCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Polish Investment and Trade Agency to further enhance bilateral trade relations and expand upon the existing strong economic ties between the two countries. The agreement also aims to facilitate joint events and knowledge exchange to further connect the two countries’ business communities.

H.E. Dr. Eman Al Salami, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Poland, added: “The UAE and Poland share a rich history of collaboration and success, and there is a strong appetite and potential to further grow trade and business relations. Committed to driving this next phase of commercial growth between the two countries, DMCC has embarked on a journey to support Polish businesses in expanding their international footprint and tapping into some of the fastest-growing markets in the world through Dubai. Over the coming years, I am confident we will further strengthen UAE-Poland economic ties.”

As part of its visit to Poland, DMCC also held discussions with several businesses and trade associations to enhance collaboration in areas such as technology, telecommunications and financial institutions.

Krzysztof Drynda, Chairman, Polish Investment and Trade Agency, said: “DMCC has become a critical connection point for business and trade between the UAE and Poland, and we are delighted to have partnered together to facilitate knowledge exchange and connect the two countries’ business communities. We look forward to exploring the many areas of potential collaboration and exciting business opportunities between Poland, Dubai and DMCC.”

With a rich history of cultural, diplomatic and commercial ties, Poland is a key growth market for businesses in Dubai and DMCC. For nearly a decade, the UAE has been Poland's largest economic and trade partner in the Arab world. The non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Poland reached AED 4.7 billion in 2020, with this figure expected to grow further in the coming years.

DMCC has played a significant role in enhancing UAE-Poland relations and is currently home to over 40 leading Polish businesses, which use the Free Zone as a hub for trading with countries around the world.

DMCC’s Made for Trade Live series plays a key role in promoting Dubai as a prime destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). DMCC attracted a record-breaking 2,485 new companies to the free zone in 2021 and reported the highest first quarter of 2022 of company registrations since inception, bringing the total number of member businesses to over 21,000.

For the full DMCC events calendar, please visit: https://www.dmcc.ae/events.

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae