The Dubai Maritime City Authority, of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, participats in the Gulf Superyacht Summit 2022, on 9 and 10 November, on board the floating hotel "Queen Elizabeth 2" in Port Rashid in Dubai, where the summit is an annual event that brings together experts of the marine industry, owners and manufacturers of luxury yachts with the aim of discussing the future of the leisure yachting industry as well as talking about future opportunities to enhance this industry in the UAE in general and Dubai in particular.

In cooperation with the most prominent stakeholders in the marine sector, including P&O Marinas, the inaugural session entitled “The Future of Luxury Yachting in the Gulf” kicked off in the presence of Sheikh Saeed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, and a number of department managers, the panel speakers discussed the opportunities and challenges of the future of the luxury yacht sector in the UAE.

Through the events of the summit, Sheikh Saeed explained that the Gulf region in general and the UAE in particular is an attractive and ideal destination for receiving international luxury yachts, pointing to the efforts of the Dubai Maritime City Authority to promote Dubai's maritime position as a first-class winter tourist destination on the map of global luxury yachts.

Sheikh Saeed explained that the authority is currently working to speed up the customs inspection process for visiting foreign yachts to reach only 30 minutes for yachts of more than 100 meters in length, in support of the “Dubai Winter Destination for Yachting” initiative, by starting to implement inspection procedures for visiting foreign yachts before by Dubai Customs inspectors upon arrival.

Sheikh Saeed stated that the authority adopts the vision of the wise leadership of the UAE regarding the development of the maritime sector by strengthening the logistical infrastructure of docks and berths, adding that the authority is keen to meet with all strategic partners to find out the challenges and needs required by the maritime sector.

For his part, Adel Kalanter, Director of Operations & Business Development Department, at Dubai Maritime City Authority, said during his speech among the speakers at the opening session of the Gulf Superyacht Summit, that the authority is ready with an action plan with concrete objectives to create the best conditions for the successful operation of luxury yachts in the Gulf region, pointing to working with Abu Dhabi Ports to launch a unified map of all berths for foreign luxury yachts. "The efforts of the DMCA contribute to the promotion of the luxury yacht tourism sector, and elevate its business to new heights of modernity, competitiveness and high quality for both visitors and investors," Kalanter added.

