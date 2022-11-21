Sultan Butti bin Mejren and Dawoud Al Hajri inaugurated the exhibition and visited the stands of a number of participating entities.

Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department (DLD), and His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, inaugurated the activities of Cityscape Dubai 2022, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 23 November. During the inauguration, they visited the stands of a number of public and private entities participating in the exhibition.

As the strategic partner of this global event, DLD is showcasing a range of sustainable and innovative real estate projects as well as initiatives and services at its stand based on its vision of cementing Dubai’s position as the world’s premier real estate destination and a byword for innovation, trust, and happiness. DLD’s participation also aligns with its objective of enhancing the attractiveness of the real estate sector’s investment environment and keeping pace with the latest global developments in this regard.

This year, Cityscape is focusing on enhancing communication among individual buyers, consultants, and investors in private properties on the one hand and the largest real estate developers and brokerage institutions on the other.

Bin Mejren said: “Dubai is continuing its pioneering and sustainable journey in the field of real estate development, which has made it a preferred destination in the world, thanks to the guidance of the wise leadership headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This journey is also supported by the emirate’s integrated infrastructure and high level of services in accordance with international best practices.”

Bin Mejren expressed his happiness with Cityscape, which has become a global icon in the real estate scene thanks to the valuable opportunities it provides to buyers, investors and real estate developers towards achieving its desired strategic goals.

During its participation, DLD is highlighting the most prominent new projects and initiatives serving the emirate’s real estate sector, including the building classification project, the initiative to open an account for non-residents through Emirates NBD, the Tamleek project, and the investor’s guidebook.

During the event, many real estate services provided by DLD will also be presented to facilitate the experiences of customers and investors, in line with Dubai’s aim to become the preferred real estate destination and city for living, working and visiting. These services include residents’ registration service in the owners’ portfolio and tenants within ‘Tejari contracts;’ the Real Estate Trustee initiative, whereby DLD’s services are provided in partnership with the private sector and with special requirements to ensure seven-star services; and the ‘real estate services advisor’ by relying on artificial intelligence techniques to respond to all customer enquiries and complaints without the need to visit DLD; this is done by providing a database of the most frequently asked questions and holding interviews and meetings remotely through prior appointments.

In addition, DLD is also showcasing the project to link classification with rents in cooperation with CBRE by linking with its database and developing the rental system. This specifically applies to the ‘Building Classification’ and Ejari data to study the market needs and update the rental index according to best practices. DLD is also highlighting the services available on the Dubai REST application.

DLD will also honour the 10 fastest completed projects in 2021 and 60 real estate brokers. It will also sign a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding with the private sector on the sidelines of the exhibition.

DLD, through its participation in Cityscape Dubai 2022, affirms its keenness to enhance the emirate’s position on the global real estate and economic maps as one of the most important real estate markets in the world. It is also diligently working to develop its services and cadres in accordance with the best international practices and standards followed in this regard.

