Qatar Tourism (QT) today has inaugurated the 18th edition of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE), the longest running and most anticipated exhibition in Qatar’s annual calendar of business events. DJWE is organised by Qatar Business Events Corporation (QBEC) and held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. Following a hiatus owing to the global pandemic, the region’s only business-to-customer show of its kind is back in the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) and will run daily from Monday, May 9 until Saturday, May 14.

DJWE promises an extensive display of classic and contemporary luxury collections by internationally recognised brands and designers as well as local designers. In this 18th edition, Qatar Tourism is pleased to feature more than 500 brands from over 10 countries, and for the first time, DJWE will host luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton, French jeweller Lorenz Bäumer and Italian watchmaker Gagà Milano. Famed French department store and brand, Printemps, will also participate, paving the way for its debut in Qatar later this year when the 150-year rich label will open its first ever store outside of France.

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt joined the opening ceremony as the face of the QT’s promotional campaign for DJWE, which is currently running in select regional and international markets. The campaign is projected to resonate with jewellery aficionados as well as furthering Qatar’s position as a luxury destination.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, commented: “For nearly two decades, DJWE has successfully attracted a growing number of global luxury brands and industry experts, cementing its position as the only business-to-consumer show of its kind in the region, directly connecting brands with customers.”

“As the global tourism and travel sector works on its recovery from the events of the past two years, hosting DJWE is particularly special this year as we can once again welcome customers from around the world for this spectacular event. Exhibitions such as DJWE serve to energise multiple private sector players such as travel, hospitality, food & beverage, retail, and event organisers.”

Spanning over 33,000 m2, the 18th edition of DJWE promises to provide international, regional, and local brands a networking platform for companies and visitors in Qatar. In addition, DJWE’s workshops and side line events are designed to allow industry experts and specialists to connect with buyers and learn more about the preferences of their customers in the region. The Gems and Metals Calibration Lab will also be present to guide buyers and raise awareness on the importance of grading diamonds, tackling fraud, and purchasing products that adhere to international standards.

DJWE’s Big Nine

Keeping with the traditions of previous editions, Qatar’s most eminent jewellers have set up large showcases at DJWE, many of which will be bringing new brands, limited edition collections and extraordinary showpieces. This year’s big nine include AlFardan Jewellery, Ali Bin Ali Luxury, Al Majed Jewellery, Al Muftah Jewellery, Amiri Gems, Blue Salon, Bvlgari, Fifty One East and Louis Vuitton.

DJWE & FIFA World Cup 2022™

As the country gears up to host the first ever World Cup tournament in the Middle East, Al Majed Jewellery has been named the official luxury jewellery and accessories maker for the FIFA World Cup 2022™. Its special collection of football-inspired pieces will be revealed for the first time ever at DJWE.

Qatari Designers

As part of QT’s continued efforts to nurture local talent and creativity, DJWE will be dedicating floor space to 10 Qatari designers. For the fifth year running, local designers and entrepreneurs will be showcasing their products alongside some of the most established names in the industry.

International Pavilions

In celebration of the long history of craftsmanship, trade and influence enjoyed by Turkish and Indian jewellers in the region, this year’s DJWE returns with a dedicated space for brands from both countries. Following on the success of earlier editions, the Turkish and Indian pavilions are back for the second and third time respectively.

DJWE Partners & Sponsors

This year’s edition of DJWE is supported by Qatar National Bank (QNB) as the Official Sponsor; Qatar Airways as the Official Airline Partner; and AlFardan Automotive as the Official Car Sponsor.

Registration, Timings & Access

Visitors are invited to the exhibition free of charge once registered via www.djwe.qa the official DJWE website. The exhibition will take place on Monday 9 – Thursday 12, May: 12:00-22:00; Friday, 13 May: 16:00-22:00; and Saturday, 14 May 12:00-22:00. Located in the heart of West Bay, DECC can be easily accessed by Doha Metro, with a direct route from Terminal 1 to the DECC Metro Station (Red Line), which has direct access to the exhibition halls. DECC is Qatar Clean certified to give visitors the reassurance they need to enjoy a safe shopping experience at DJWE this year.

