Dubai, UAE – As the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market is underway in Dubai at the World Trade Center, Discover Central Europe, a grouping of the national tourism boards of Hungary, Poland, Czechia and Slovakia held a press conference on the 2nd of May at 4:00 pm to showcase their countries offerings, their shared cultural heritage, natural beauty, and hospitality to allure more visitors to the region.

Visit Hungary's International Relations Director, Zsuzsa Szégner along with Ivan Ljubinkovic Visit Hungary’s Regional Head of Business Development, spoke at the Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai, promoting the Discover Central Europe campaign, which focuses on highlighting the region’s exceptional shared tourism attractions around the themes of culture, spa culture and wellness, gastronomy, nature and shopping as key attractions for visitors from the Middle East.

"Central Europe has so much to offer visitors, from stunning historic landmarks to beautiful natural landscapes, exciting cultural events, and a diverse culinary scene," said Szégner. "Through the Discover Central Europe platform we are working together to highlight these wonderful experiences and showcase the best that our region has to offer as a whole, and then diving in deep to show the uniqueness that each of the individual countries has to offer."

With regards to the region’s heritage offering there are a staggering 49 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in total to discover within the region. Direct flight connectivity from the Middle East to the region is also well established.

Ljubinkovic went on to mention that, "We are excited to welcome travelers to Hungary and the rest of Central Europe, where they can experience our rich culture, history, and hospitality," she said.

The Discover Central Europe campaign is expected to continue to drive tourism to the region, and their appearance at the Arabian Travel Market 2023 will help to raise awareness of the many opportunities for travel and exploration in Central Europe.

Discover Central Europe is a joint initiative between the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia aimed at promoting the region's unique attractions to a global audience.

For more information, visit www.discovercentral.eu.

Press Inquiries:

Mr. Ramon Bernardo II (rbernardo@aviareps.com)