DIRIYAH:– Diriyah Company has today joined the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as an Affiliate Member in a significant move towards fostering global tourism collaboration and advancing Saudi Arabia's tourism sector. This development reaffirms Diriyah Company's dedication to promoting sustainable tourism practices and contributing to the growth of the global tourism industry.

The Diriyah Project is a flagship initiative within Vision 2030 and is central to the Kingdom’s transformation agenda. It is a project with a USD 63.2 billion investment pipeline, adding around US$18.6 billion to the Kingdom’s GDP. It will create 178,000 direct jobs and aims to attract 50 million visits a year by 2030.

Affiliate Members form an integral part of the UNWTO Membership, contributing to a more sustainable, innovative, and collaborative global sector – consistent with the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism. Their commitment to shaping the future of tourism aligns seamlessly with Diriyah Company's vision for creating a world-renowned cultural and historical destination.

Under the guidance of His Royal Highness The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Diriyah is dedicated to achieving sustainable development, economic diversification, and social progress. The Diriyah giga-project is in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, as it primarily focuses on urban regeneration and sustainable development in Diriyah. Being one of Saudi Arabia’s pioneering giga-projects Diriyah serves as one of the driving forces behind Vision 2030 - and plays a critical role in realizing the Vision's ambitious goal of increasing tourism's contribution to the Kingdom's GDP from 3.2% to 10% by the end of the decade.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, said: “Tourism connects people, cultures, and economies. In our shared global future, tourism plays a crucial role in promoting sustainability, collaboration and economic prosperity. Because of this, I am absolutely delighted that Diriyah is an Affiliate Member of the UNWTO – marking a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global tourism collaboration. Diriyah's importance cannot be overstated, not only for Saudi Arabia but for the world at large. It stands as a shining example of the transformative power of sustainable tourism, bridging heritage and modernity, and contributing to the growth of our global tourism community.”

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, stated, “We are hugely proud to become an Affiliate Member of the UNWTO. It marks an incredible milestone in our journey to bring Diriyah’s heritage and culture to the world stage, as we share the City of Earth’s rich legacy with the global community. This partnership truly reflects our unwavering dedication to responsible and sustainable tourism. Together, we’ll create unforgettable experiences for travellers and make a positive impact on our world.”

Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), commented: “Diriyah’s commitment to preserving its rich cultural heritage while promoting sustainable tourism aligns seamlessly with UNWTO's mission. This affiliation is a testament to the Kingdom's dedication to making tourism a force for positive change globally, and I look forward to the invaluable contributions Diriyah Company will bring to our international network. There is only one Diriyah”.

As an Affiliate Member, Diriyah Company will actively engage with UNWTO and its global network to collaborate on initiatives, share insights, and support the organization's mission of making tourism a force for positive change around the world. This partnership is set to enhance the cultural exchange, heritage preservation, and sustainable tourism efforts undertaken by Diriyah Company.

The collaboration will also facilitate discussions on sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity in the tourism sector, all of which are essential components of Diriyah Company's ongoing efforts to transform the historic city of Diriyah into a vibrant tourist destination. Diriyah Company's affiliation with the UNWTO is a testament to Saudi Arabia’s shared global commitment to advancing the tourism industry, promoting responsible travel, and preserving the world's cultural and historical heritage.

-Ends-

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 14 square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 135-key Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometer space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About the Diriyah Company

The Diriyah Company, formerly Diriyah Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 and is responsible for the preservation of Diriyah’s history, celebrating its community and establishing the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif, as one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabia, embodying the rich heritage and culture of the Kingdom. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, Diriyah Company is creating an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance, including the preservation of At-Turaif. The Diriyah Company is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of its history, instilling a sense of Saudi pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Company is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals and in bringing to life the historic town for both local and international audiences. The Diriyah Company will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with Saudi Arabia’s roots and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. The Diriyah Company works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

www.diriyah.sa