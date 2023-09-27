Diriyah: The Diriyah Company has highlighted several hotel, hospitality, and tourism projects during its participation in the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) 2023, which was held in Abu Dhabi from 25-27 September. The company emphasized that the Diriyah project is expected to contribute directly to increasing the number of visits to the Kingdom to 100 million annual visits by 2030. Furthermore, the global influx of tourists Diriyah is currently experiencing can largely be attributed to the recent launch of several heritage and tourism attractions, including At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Bujairi Terrace, one of the Middle East’s newest premier luxury dining destinations.

During its FHS participation, the company noted that this recent global tourist interest marks the beginning of a period of great activity. In the coming years, more people from around the world than ever will seek to experience the history and heritage of Saudi Arabia’s birthplace. Diriyah will continue to attract tourists with an interest in its historic monuments, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif, as well as its traditional Najdi architecture, which serves as a source of inspiration for developers and connects Diriyah to its rich past through the use of local construction materials.

At its pavilion, which drew a strong presence of entrepreneurs, business and hospitality industry leaders, and experts, Diriyah Company showcased its remarkable projects, including the development of 38 hotels. These global hotel brands, some of them making their debut in the Kingdom for the first time, specifically in Diriyah, include Armani, Six Senses, Anantara, The Luxury Collection by Marriott, Waldorf Astoria, Baccarat Hotel, and, more recently, properties from the Aman Group. The company also highlighted that Diriyah is expected to attract 50 million visits annually and create 178,000 direct employment opportunities upon project completion. These efforts are aligned with the broader objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The portfolio of projects in Diriyah has positioned it as a global leader in tourism and hospitality, attracting visitors from all over the world. This aligns with Saudi Arabia's commitment to using modern technologies to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors, promote sustainability, and create thriving and inclusive hospitality and investment sectors.

About Diriyah:

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time and the royal family's home. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority DGDA and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State. DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority of Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world’s finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.