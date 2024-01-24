DIRIYAH: Diriyah Company proudly sponsored the second Saudi Tourism Forum, held at The Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center from January 22-24. The forum brought together tourism enthusiasts and experts from around the world, shining a spotlight on Saudi Arabia's significant role in this vital sector. Diriyah Company's pavilion at the forum attracted great attention, drawing visitors eager to explore the diverse offerings of Diriyah, The City of Earth. The company aimed to showcase the cultural, heritage, and tourism developments of the project while adhering to global sustainability standards. Emphasizing strategic goals with local and international partners, the company sought to raise awareness about the unique tourism experiences offered in Diriyah.

Diriyah aspires to become a world-renowned gathering place, and the Saudi Tourism Forum plays a crucial role in inspiring future generations and fostering pride in the Kingdom's cultural heritage. The event also aims to increase awareness of Diriyah's rich history, stories, and culture.

Diriyah Company is dedicated to transforming the historical site of Diriyah into a global center for culture, heritage, and tourism. As the ancestral home of the House of Al Saud, the birthplace of the First Saudi State, and a cornerstone of Saudi culture, Diriyah holds immense historical and cultural significance.

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time, and the home of the royal family. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority DGDA, and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State. DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority of Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world’s finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.

