Dubai, UAE:– The Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), one of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation’s most notable knowledge projects, will organize training workshops titled ‘Children Workshop - UAE Tomorrow’ and ‘Youth Workshop - Dubai the Future’ in July. The workshops intend to further support young talent in various writing fields and come in line with MBRF’s goals to foster future generation by enabling them to create innovative sustainable solutions and facilitate the process of acquiring knowledge regionally and globally.

The DIPW aims to enrich the intellectual and literary movement in the UAE and around the world, as it encourages and empowers young talents, who possess the skill of writing in various fields of knowledge by enrolling them in specialized training programs that are supervised by the best the Arab and international trainers.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “Through the Dubai International Program for Writing, MBRF intends to provide young talents with knowledge in all fields of writing. We intend to develop the knowledge of human capital by shaping their skills and building their talents in order to create promising generations of writers and creators - who foster the paths of producing, implementing, and developing knowledge in societies, ensuring a better future.”

H.E. asserted that during the last nine years the DIPW has produced a large group of writers from all Arab countries, who currently hold respectable positions in the knowledge circles, as they play active roles in implementing, sharing, and developing knowledge in their societies.

The first workshop titled ‘UAE Tomorrow’ will be held under the supervision of trainer Ray Abdelaal, who will teach a group of talented writers to use the correct method of writing children's stories in a systematic way to achieve clear vision, goal and outputs. The workshop will last for three months with the trainer holding week-long lectures each month followed by online communication with the students. The event will conclude with writing a book with a scientific story inspired by the UAE’s path and achievements after 50 years.

Themed ‘Dubai the Future’, the second workshop, which will be supervised by trainer Islam Abushakir, is aimed at teaching young talents more about writing for the youth. The participants will be trained to write a long story foreseeing Dubai’s future after 50 years, in light of the rapid rise and great development that the city is witnessing. The workshop will be held online for a period of three months.

In June, MBRF is inviting young talents, who wish to enroll in the program, to submit writing samples, with a word count between 100 and 300 words, via the email address Dipw@mbrf.ae. The applicants will be evaluated based on specific talent and writing skills standards. Talented writers, who pass the evaluation, will be enrolled in the training workshops.

The DIPW was launched in October 2013 and includes over 300 young men and women who were trained in different types of writing through the Program’s many workshops that were held in the UAE, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, and Kuwait. The Program’s most notable outcome is a number of books that have won prestigious awards, in addition to many of its participants becoming prominent public figures who are well respected in the knowledge circles.

-End-

